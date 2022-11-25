Read full article on original website
Related
College Wire editors make their SEC Title game predictions
And then there were just two teams remaining. After 13 weeks of college football, we have the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. For the fifth time in the game’s history, these two teams will square off. LSU holds the 3-1 edge in the previous four matchups. The last one was in 2019 when the Tigers won 37-10.
Sources: Georgia Tech targets Brent Key as football coach
Georgia Tech has targeted Brent Key, who went 4-4 as interim coach after taking over for Geoff Collins, as the team's new football coach, sources told ESPN.
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Connor Bazelak, Cade McNamara and Alex Padilla are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
Comments / 0