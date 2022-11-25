ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POSaBIT Partners With Last Mile Delivery Management Company To Extend Payment Services For Cannabis Customers

POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT entered into a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, a last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers. Recent legislation in the cannabis sector has...
Amazon Seeks To Raise $7B Via 2022's Second Bond Offering

Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN looked to sell investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes, its second offering in the dollar market this year. Amazon issued senior unsecured bonds in up to five parts, Bloomberg reports. The most extended portion of the offering, a 10-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points over Treasuries.
Greenlane Teams Up With Wild Green Canada To Increase B2B Accessibility

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN entered into strategic partnership with Wild Green Canada (a division of its parent company, House of Horvath Inc.) to streamline business-to-business processes and increase Greenlane's product reach into Canada. The partnership with Wild Green Canada aligns with Greenlane's focus on accelerating growth and a path towards...
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals

Energy firm U.S. Venture taps the carbon futures market to hedge forecasted emissions for clients, as well as securing carbon credits for their own needs. Standardization through futures “gives end users confidence in using voluntary carbon credits as part of their sustainability plans”. The race to achieve carbon neutrality...
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt

The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
SoftBank Analyst Rating Scales To Record Low

Sell-side analyst opinion on SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY has tumbled to a six-year low as it refrained from new stock buybacks amid continued investment losses. Citigroup cut its rating to Neutral from Buy with a price target of ¥7,400, down from ¥8,000. That dragged the consensus recommendation...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 11/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.41%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
ATRenew Grows Outside the Smartphone Box with Luxury Bags, Watches and Liquor

ATRenew’s sales from non-smartphone categories are showing initial success, accounting for an extra 300,000 yuan in monthly sales per store and 0.5% of transaction volume. The smartphone recycler reported its first non-GAAP net profit in the third quarter as its margins improved on cost controls and growing focus on direct sales to consumers.
