POSaBIT Partners With Last Mile Delivery Management Company To Extend Payment Services For Cannabis Customers
POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT entered into a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, a last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers. Recent legislation in the cannabis sector has...
Amazon Seeks To Raise $7B Via 2022's Second Bond Offering
Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN looked to sell investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes, its second offering in the dollar market this year. Amazon issued senior unsecured bonds in up to five parts, Bloomberg reports. The most extended portion of the offering, a 10-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points over Treasuries.
Greenlane Teams Up With Wild Green Canada To Increase B2B Accessibility
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN entered into strategic partnership with Wild Green Canada (a division of its parent company, House of Horvath Inc.) to streamline business-to-business processes and increase Greenlane's product reach into Canada. The partnership with Wild Green Canada aligns with Greenlane's focus on accelerating growth and a path towards...
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
Marijuana Company Of America Reports Q3 Earnings, CEO Says 'Shareholders Should Be Happy'
Marijuana Company of America Inc. MCOA announced on Tuesday its financial results and other financial highlights for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2022. Jesus Quintero, the company's CEO, said that the company is "aggressively pursuing M&A activity as there are numerous opportunities of distressed cannabis companies."
Disney CEO Bob Iger Emphasizes On Cost Efficiencies, Streaming Business Profitability In His First Employee Meet
Walt Disney Co DIS CEO Bob Iger said he would focus on achieving profitability in streaming and take a “hard look” at costs during his first company-wide meeting since returning to the group’s top job. “Instead of chasing subscriptions with aggressive marketing and aggressive spending on content,...
GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures
RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
Benzinga
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
Energy firm U.S. Venture taps the carbon futures market to hedge forecasted emissions for clients, as well as securing carbon credits for their own needs. Standardization through futures “gives end users confidence in using voluntary carbon credits as part of their sustainability plans”. The race to achieve carbon neutrality...
EXCLUSIVE: Yes, FTX Was A Fiasco, But US Crypto Regulation Is 'Onerous' — How INX Can Help
"This current crypto winter is very painful," INX's Alan Silbert says. "Things are happening that I would've never dreamed of." "This FTX debacle is going to set us back a few steps," Silbert says, while calling for more consistent regulation. Benzinga's upcoming Future of Crypto event comes during a pivotal...
Iran Reportedly Threatens Families Of Soccer Team With 'Torture' If Players Don't 'Behave,' Ahead Of World Cup Match With US
Iran has reportedly threatened the families of its World Cup soccer team with imprisonment and torture if the players failed to "behave," ahead of their match with the U.S. on Tuesday. What Happened: In a bid to do damage control after the players refused to sing the nation's national anthem...
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt
The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
Pet Supplies Plus Inks Deal With Multi-Brand Entrepreneurs For 29 Wag N' Wash Stores
Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc FRG, said their largest multi-unit operator, US Retail Holdings, signed a deal to purchase 29 Wag' N Wash stores. The financial details were not disclosed. This agreement follows their previous development announcement to open 20 additional Pet Supplies Plus stores over...
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
SoftBank Analyst Rating Scales To Record Low
Sell-side analyst opinion on SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY has tumbled to a six-year low as it refrained from new stock buybacks amid continued investment losses. Citigroup cut its rating to Neutral from Buy with a price target of ¥7,400, down from ¥8,000. That dragged the consensus recommendation...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 11/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.41%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
ATRenew Grows Outside the Smartphone Box with Luxury Bags, Watches and Liquor
ATRenew’s sales from non-smartphone categories are showing initial success, accounting for an extra 300,000 yuan in monthly sales per store and 0.5% of transaction volume. The smartphone recycler reported its first non-GAAP net profit in the third quarter as its margins improved on cost controls and growing focus on direct sales to consumers.
Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
