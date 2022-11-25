Read full article on original website
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Bitcoin, Crypto Bank Silvergate Says Exposure To Bankrupt BlockFi Limited To $20M: Can 'Handle Stress And Volatility'
Silvergate Capital SI, a crypto institutional services provider, said that it is minimally exposed to the bankrupt BlockFi crypto lending firm. What Happened: According to Silvergate, the exposure to BlockFi is limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of Monday. The deposits totaled $13.2 billion in the third quarter, as per the firm’s revenue report.
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
SoftBank Analyst Rating Scales To Record Low
Sell-side analyst opinion on SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY has tumbled to a six-year low as it refrained from new stock buybacks amid continued investment losses. Citigroup cut its rating to Neutral from Buy with a price target of ¥7,400, down from ¥8,000. That dragged the consensus recommendation...
Crypto Analyst Says 'We're Indeed In A Period of Bitcoin Miner Capitulation'
Popular crypto analyst Will Clemente has said that we are entering into a Bitcoin BTC/USD miner capitulatory period. The capitulatory period refers to a string selling activity, where investors — in this case, miners — give up their positions and sell their holdings as quickly as possible. What...
EXCLUSIVE: Yes, FTX Was A Fiasco, But US Crypto Regulation Is 'Onerous' — How INX Can Help
"This current crypto winter is very painful," INX's Alan Silbert says. "Things are happening that I would've never dreamed of." "This FTX debacle is going to set us back a few steps," Silbert says, while calling for more consistent regulation. Benzinga's upcoming Future of Crypto event comes during a pivotal...
EXCLUSIVE: Americans Reveal How Likely They Are To Buy Cryptocurrencies Post-FTX
The cryptocurrency market was firing on all cylinders in 2021 with many of the top coins hitting all-time highs in a bull market. The collapse of several crypto-related companies has led some to the exit doors and could be keeping investors from putting more money into the cryptocurrency sector. Here’s a look at what a new Benzinga survey reveals about the cryptocurrency market.
Fidelity Investments Now Offers Bitcoin, And 3 US Senators Aren't Happy About It
Finance industry giant Fidelity Investments emailed its customers today to announce: “The wait is over” — that is the wait to buy Bitcoin BTC/USD through Fidelity. In late October, the firm released its fourth annual report on Digital Assets. The study found that 58% of institutional investors surveyed had invested in digital assets in the first half of 2022, while 74% plan to invest. A week later, Fidelity posted a waitlist for customers interested in “early access to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum.”
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 11/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.41%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Real Estate Exchange Throws Shade On Housing Market, Expects Industry To Struggle
Zillow Group Inc ZG is out with its home value and sales index for the month of November, which forecasts a pullback in both sales and values. Here’s what you need to know if you’re a potential buyer. What Happened: According to Zillow's prediction, home value growth will...
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Shares In 2 Manufacturers With Increasing Dividends
For those invested in ARK Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or growth stocks, it may be wise to venture out into value investments or reliable dividend-paying stocks. ARK Investment Management strategy specializes in thematic investing by providing long-term capital appreciation by investing in the leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries of disruptive innovation.
POSaBIT Partners With Last Mile Delivery Management Company To Extend Payment Services For Cannabis Customers
POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT entered into a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, a last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers. Recent legislation in the cannabis sector has...
These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Pinduoduo Following Upbeat Q3 Results
Pinduoduo Inc PDD reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Pinduoduo reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 65% year-on-year to $4.99 billion, beating the consensus of $4.31 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.21 beat the consensus of $0.65. Pinduoduo shares jumped 5.8% to $ 78.32 on Tuesday. The company’s stock added 12.6%...
Will MakerDAO Vote To Raise The Dai Stablecoin Yield? Here Are The Results So Far
The dai DAI/USD savings rate (DSR), or the rate of interest the protocol pays to dai stakers, is up for voting in MakerDAO's governance forum. The MakerDAO Open Market Committee has proposed that the DAO members vote on whether to boost the current yield rate of 0.01% to one of four rates: 1%, 0.75%, 0.5%, and 0.25%. The voting is anticipated to end on Dec. 1.
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
3 Reasons Why Investors Should Look At Emerging ESG Markets
The global economy has been in an inevitable march towards a recession, as markets trend downward and consumers are seen making cutbacks as red-hot inflation and aggressive mortgage rate hikes eat into their disposable income. With much of the year already behind us, investors are constantly looking toward the upcoming...
Over $16 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Amazon Seeks To Raise $7B Via 2022's Second Bond Offering
Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN looked to sell investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes, its second offering in the dollar market this year. Amazon issued senior unsecured bonds in up to five parts, Bloomberg reports. The most extended portion of the offering, a 10-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points over Treasuries.
Cramer Expects Dow's Outperformance To Last 'Longer' As Traders Chase 'Old-Fashioned, Profitable' Companies Amid Uncertainty
The Dow Industrials Average, a price-weighted average that tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip stocks, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 Index and the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite Index in the year-to-date period. What Happened: This Dow’s outperformance would continue at least until January 2023 or a “lot longer,” CNBC’s “Mad...
