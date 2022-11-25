Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
How Much Would $100 In Dogecoin Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To Levels When McDonald's Teased Elon Musk?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD has spiked off and on prompted by the antics of billionaire-entrepreneur Elon Musk. Its most recent spike came over the Thanksgiving weekend when the cryptocurrency shot up on speculation that Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin and Musk were working on upgrading the meme coin. The Investment: A similar...
Hut 8 Stops Mining Of Bitcoin Due To Energy Conflict
Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT is looking for third-party energy supplier mediation after disagreements over a joint power purchase agreement caused portions of its operations to shut down. The Canadian company was forced to halt mining bitcoin at its facility in North Bay, Ontario, after the energy...
Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Surging Today
Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its Endurance pickup truck achieved full homologation. The company also announced that EPA and CARB certification has been received and first customer vehicles have left the Foxconn EV Ohio plant for delivery. Full homologation, as well as...
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
POSaBIT Partners With Last Mile Delivery Management Company To Extend Payment Services For Cannabis Customers
POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT entered into a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, a last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers. Recent legislation in the cannabis sector has...
UPS Investors Overlook 'Consistent Profitable Growth' In Face Of Macro Environment: Deutsche Bank
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares may be ripe for a buying opportunity as investors focus on headwinds and overlook the profitable growth opportunity ahead, according to a newly bullish analyst. What To Know: Deutsche Bank on Tuesday upgraded UPS from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from...
Amazon Seeks To Raise $7B Via 2022's Second Bond Offering
Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN looked to sell investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes, its second offering in the dollar market this year. Amazon issued senior unsecured bonds in up to five parts, Bloomberg reports. The most extended portion of the offering, a 10-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points over Treasuries.
Greenlane Teams Up With Wild Green Canada To Increase B2B Accessibility
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN entered into strategic partnership with Wild Green Canada (a division of its parent company, House of Horvath Inc.) to streamline business-to-business processes and increase Greenlane's product reach into Canada. The partnership with Wild Green Canada aligns with Greenlane's focus on accelerating growth and a path towards...
Canada House Cannabis Reports Record Revenues, $15M Loss As It Changes FY End
Canada House Cannabis Group Inc. CHV reported on Monday its financial results for the 15 months ending July 31, 2022. The company changed its financial year end from April 30 to July 31 earlier this year, and the annual audited financial statements for this transition year are for a 15-month period which includes the three months starting May 1, 2022, to July 31, 2022.
Ukraine Central Bank Explores CBDC As A 'Key Element' To Raise Money, Buy Goods
A statute allowing the central bank to issue a CBDC that can be classified in the same category as cash or electronic money was signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2021. Since then, Tascombank disclosed plans to test an electronic hryvnia built on the Stellar network. And...
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
China Bounces Up, Volumes Super Low
China said it would bolster vaccination among senior citizens (over age 80) Small changes in this kind of market creates greater than expected volatility. Yesterday Fed Speak: both New York Fed Williams & St. Louis Fed Bullard hint at 50-point hike on Dec. 14. Today Housing data at 9 a.m.,...
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.33% to 33,737.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 10,987.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,948.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares rose by...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
SoftBank Analyst Rating Scales To Record Low
Sell-side analyst opinion on SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY has tumbled to a six-year low as it refrained from new stock buybacks amid continued investment losses. Citigroup cut its rating to Neutral from Buy with a price target of ¥7,400, down from ¥8,000. That dragged the consensus recommendation...
US Stocks Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 30 points on Tuesday. The blue-chip index dropped around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 33,886.06 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 11,084.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,974.32.
Where Is Alibaba Cofounder Jack Ma? This Is Where He Is Staying After China's Regulatory Crackdown
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA cofounder and one of China's richest business tycoon Jack Ma lived in central Tokyo for months amid Beijing's regulatory crackdown. Ma's months-long stay in Japan with his family included stints in hot springs and ski resorts in the countryside outside Tokyo and regular trips to the U.S. and Israel, Financial Times reports.
Cramer Expects Dow's Outperformance To Last 'Longer' As Traders Chase 'Old-Fashioned, Profitable' Companies Amid Uncertainty
The Dow Industrials Average, a price-weighted average that tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip stocks, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 Index and the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite Index in the year-to-date period. What Happened: This Dow’s outperformance would continue at least until January 2023 or a “lot longer,” CNBC’s “Mad...
