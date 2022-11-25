ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hut 8 Stops Mining Of Bitcoin Due To Energy Conflict

Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT is looking for third-party energy supplier mediation after disagreements over a joint power purchase agreement caused portions of its operations to shut down. The Canadian company was forced to halt mining bitcoin at its facility in North Bay, Ontario, after the energy...
Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Surging Today

Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its Endurance pickup truck achieved full homologation. The company also announced that EPA and CARB certification has been received and first customer vehicles have left the Foxconn EV Ohio plant for delivery. Full homologation, as well as...
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
POSaBIT Partners With Last Mile Delivery Management Company To Extend Payment Services For Cannabis Customers

POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT entered into a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, a last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers. Recent legislation in the cannabis sector has...
Amazon Seeks To Raise $7B Via 2022's Second Bond Offering

Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN looked to sell investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes, its second offering in the dollar market this year. Amazon issued senior unsecured bonds in up to five parts, Bloomberg reports. The most extended portion of the offering, a 10-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points over Treasuries.
Greenlane Teams Up With Wild Green Canada To Increase B2B Accessibility

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN entered into strategic partnership with Wild Green Canada (a division of its parent company, House of Horvath Inc.) to streamline business-to-business processes and increase Greenlane's product reach into Canada. The partnership with Wild Green Canada aligns with Greenlane's focus on accelerating growth and a path towards...
Canada House Cannabis Reports Record Revenues, $15M Loss As It Changes FY End

Canada House Cannabis Group Inc. CHV reported on Monday its financial results for the 15 months ending July 31, 2022. The company changed its financial year end from April 30 to July 31 earlier this year, and the annual audited financial statements for this transition year are for a 15-month period which includes the three months starting May 1, 2022, to July 31, 2022.
China Bounces Up, Volumes Super Low

China said it would bolster vaccination among senior citizens (over age 80) Small changes in this kind of market creates greater than expected volatility. Yesterday Fed Speak: both New York Fed Williams & St. Louis Fed Bullard hint at 50-point hike on Dec. 14. Today Housing data at 9 a.m.,...
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.33% to 33,737.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 10,987.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,948.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares rose by...
SoftBank Analyst Rating Scales To Record Low

Sell-side analyst opinion on SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY has tumbled to a six-year low as it refrained from new stock buybacks amid continued investment losses. Citigroup cut its rating to Neutral from Buy with a price target of ¥7,400, down from ¥8,000. That dragged the consensus recommendation...
US Stocks Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 30 points on Tuesday. The blue-chip index dropped around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 33,886.06 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 11,084.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,974.32.
Cramer Expects Dow's Outperformance To Last 'Longer' As Traders Chase 'Old-Fashioned, Profitable' Companies Amid Uncertainty

The Dow Industrials Average, a price-weighted average that tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip stocks, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 Index and the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite Index in the year-to-date period. What Happened: This Dow’s outperformance would continue at least until January 2023 or a “lot longer,” CNBC’s “Mad...
