Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Preview: Renalytix AI's Earnings

Renalytix AI RNLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Renalytix AI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13. Renalytix AI bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
USCB Financial Holdings President and CEO Trades Company's Stock

De de, President and CEO at USCB Financial Holdings USCB, reported a large insider buy on November 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that de purchased 7,400 shares of USCB Financial Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $99,878.
These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Pinduoduo Following Upbeat Q3 Results

Pinduoduo Inc PDD reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Pinduoduo reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 65% year-on-year to $4.99 billion, beating the consensus of $4.31 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.21 beat the consensus of $0.65. Pinduoduo shares jumped 5.8% to $ 78.32 on Tuesday. The company’s stock added 12.6%...
What The Latest Investor Activity Says About The Housing Market

According to a Redfin Corp RDFN analysis, investor home purchases nationally decreased by 30.2% year over year in the third quarter, the biggest drop since the start of the pandemic. The Data: With the exception of the beginning of the pandemic, the quarterly decrease in investor purchases was the highest...
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
Thoughtworks Holding Director Trades $200K In Company Stock

Ian Davis, Director at Thoughtworks Holding TWKS, reported a large insider buy on November 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Davis purchased 25,000 shares of Thoughtworks Holding. The total transaction amounted to $200,000.
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Short Volatility Alert: Cnx Resources Corp

On Monday, shares of Cnx Resources Corp CNX experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -6.38% to $17.01. The overall sentiment for CNX has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
Preview: Semtech's Earnings

Semtech SMTC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Semtech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. Semtech bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Microchip Analyst Remains Bullish On The Stock As Backlog & Demand Remain Strong

After the company reaffirmed December quarter guidance, Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Microchip Technology Inc MCHP. While management is not hosting a call with investors until full results are out, the announcement indicated backlog and demand remain strong, and select components and technologies remain supply constrained.
SoftBank Analyst Rating Scales To Record Low

Sell-side analyst opinion on SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY has tumbled to a six-year low as it refrained from new stock buybacks amid continued investment losses. Citigroup cut its rating to Neutral from Buy with a price target of ¥7,400, down from ¥8,000. That dragged the consensus recommendation...
Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
Alibaba Stock Is Rising Today: What's Going On?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Tuesday amid hopes that protests in China could spark an easing of COVID restrictions. What To Know: China-based stocks suffered their worst day in more than a month on Monday after protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy following a deadly fire in Urumqi. Protests have spread across the nation in the wake of the fire as protestors claim it was caused by extreme lockdown measures that delayed rescue efforts.
