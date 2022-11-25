With the recent release of WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, the decades-spanning work of Weird Al Yankovic is back in the spotlight. The musician has become a ubiquitous part of our popular culture thanks to his satirical songs, which have not only included polka covers of popular songs, but reimagined parodies of existing songs or franchises. As Yankovic revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed one franchise that he wasn't actually able to parody — Harry Potter. According to Yankovic, Warner Bros., the studio who was behind the film adaptations, either shut down the idea entirely or never responded to it.

