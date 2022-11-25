Read full article on original website
Weird Al Reveals Warner Bros. Shut Down a Harry Potter Parody Song
With the recent release of WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, the decades-spanning work of Weird Al Yankovic is back in the spotlight. The musician has become a ubiquitous part of our popular culture thanks to his satirical songs, which have not only included polka covers of popular songs, but reimagined parodies of existing songs or franchises. As Yankovic revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed one franchise that he wasn't actually able to parody — Harry Potter. According to Yankovic, Warner Bros., the studio who was behind the film adaptations, either shut down the idea entirely or never responded to it.
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
The 12 Best Claymation Christmas Movies and How to Watch
It’s nearly Christmas time again and as this special holiday comes but once a year, it’s also the best time to curl up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa to watch a Christmas movie while your chestnuts are roasting on an open fire. And not just any Christmas movie, but a claymation or stop motion animated film that will make you nostalgic for simpler times or Christmases past. In honor of the 12 days of Christmas, we’ve put together 12 Christmas movies that will give you the holiday feels and bring the holiday cheer. And like Santa...
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
The best Sherlock Holmes movies and TV shows, ranked
We’re going beyond elementary, dear Watson, and bringing you the full, graduated list of the absolutely ace, top-notch portrayals of Sherlock Holmes and the world of Baker Street on the screen. The deep dive into the genre pulls up way, way more movies than expected, although considering the allure and lore of Sherlock and Watson, that bit shouldn’t have been a shock after all.
The 10 best movie sequels ever made
Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
‘Wednesday’ Creator Reveals 3 Addams Family Easter Eggs
'Wednesday' co-creator Miles Millar points out three of the Addams Family Easter eggs they put in the Netflix series. Those ought to give you a head start spotting more.
After 15 Years, Tim Allen Returns in Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’
Former toy salesman Scott Calvin is coming back as Santa Claus!. On Nov. 16, Disney + will release the first two episodes of its new six-episode limited series The Santa Clauses. The series is based on the 1994 movie The Santa Clause and its two sequels The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clauses, which are on our list of the best Christmas movies for kids.
The Muppets movies ranked, from worst to best
What is the best The Muppets movie? Since jumping into cinemas for The Muppet Movie in 1979, Kermit the Frog has led his merry band of stunt performers, singers, comedians, magicians, and more through several family movies. They’ve had boisterous tours, tried out other occupations, attempted Broadway, and come close...
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy Gives A Reason Why Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull Wasn't As Beloved
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy gave her take on why Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull wasn’t as beloved as the previous Indy movies.
Keanu Reeves to Talk 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at Brazilian Comic-Con Experience
As John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the most anticipated theater releases from the first trimester of 2023, it makes perfect sense that the studio would want to tease fans for the upcoming installment in the franchise. More specifically, John Wick himself and gun-fu master Keanu Reeves will land in Brazil next week to be in a John Wick panel at the 2022 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo.
