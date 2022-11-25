Police identify man found dead in Norwich mobile home

Norwich ― Norwich police on Friday identified the man found dead beneath a collapsed floor of a mobile home as the 82-year-old sole resident of the dilapidated home.

John Jordan, 82, lived alone in the mobile home in the Little Valley Mobile Home Park at 303 Mohegan Park Road, Norwich police Lt. Christopher Merrill said Friday.

According to a police report, Jordan fell through a deteriorated floor and was pinned beneath the mobile home. Jordan’s death is not considered suspicious, Merrill said.

Police discovered the body at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and called the Taftville Volunteer Fire Department for assistance in extricating the victim.

Merrill said the mobile home was badly deteriorated and was uninhabitable. Police were unable to enter the home to photograph the incident, because floors were unsafe, Merrill said.