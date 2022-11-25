Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
November 27, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our regional nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
Moms for Liberty urge restrictions on reading materials, training in Nazareth Area School District
White privilege and the rights of LGBTQ students were the subjects of debate again at last week’s Nazareth Area School Board meeting. Members of the newly-formed Moms for Liberty Northampton chapter are pushing for the district to adopt policies that would restrict classroom materials and library books, and ban transgender athletes from playing on teams that align with their gender identity.
sauconsource.com
Learn More About St. Michael the Archangel School Dec. 6
Have you been thinking about a quality alternative to a local public school education?. St. Michael the Archangel School, a Pre-K to 8th grade Catholic school with a tradition of academic excellence, offers that at their elementary and middle school campuses. Parents who want to learn more about the St....
St. Luke’s building 5-story tower for births and NICU on Allentown campus
St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground last week on a new five-story tower for births and neonatal intensive care units at its Allentown campus. The 85,000 square-foot Women & Babies Pavilion is under construction at the current Allentown hospital, where St. Luke’s says there is a growing need for the services. The $50 million expansion is double the size of current units and will accommodate up to 3,000 patients a year when it is completed in 2024.
aroundambler.com
New principal for Thomas Fitzwater Elementary School starts on November 28th
The new principal of Thomas Fitzwater Elementary School, Hannah Kim, will start at the school on Monday, November 28th. She was named to the position earlier in the month by the Upper Dublin School District. Kim follows Peter Alston who retired after serving as principal of the school since 2010.
Whitehall veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) - A local man known as "the neighborhood nice guy" received the honor of a lifetime for his 100th birthday.On Sunday, the mayor of Whitehall declared Nov. 27 Richard L. McDonald day in honor of his life well lived.Richard answered the call to defend the United States during World War II by joining the Army Air Force Signal Corps.He also worked for over 38 years and found the love of his life, his wife, Katherine. Raising six children in the borough, they now have 10 grandchildren.He also volunteers at Saint Gabriel's Church.And his secret to a long life?"Well, have a little drink. Not every day, but pretty often. A little whiskey and water. That's about it," McDonald said with a laugh.Richard said he's both humbled and honored by all the celebrations put together for him.
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall
State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
WFMZ-TV Online
Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
sauconsource.com
Carol Ann Lauer, 64, Formerly of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Carol Ann Lauer, 64, formerly of Allentown, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Richard J. and Louise C. (Holveck) Winkelman. Carol was a resident of Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, where her resilient spirit and infectious smile brought joy to family, fellow residents and staff. She most enjoyed visits from family, especially her granddaughter and grand pups.
wdiy.org
Rutgers University Develops Oyster Reef Ecosystem to Prevent Beach Erosion
Rutgers University is working to develop oyster beds that could also protect coastlines from storms, flooding and erosion. WHYY's Zoe Read reports it’s a natural alternative to man-made protections. (Original air-date: 11/27/22)
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
Bucks County-Based Ice Cream Chain Looking to Expand Their Operations Throughout the Area
One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains is planning on expanding and opening new locations for their hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call. Owocow Creamery, which has locations in Wrightstown, Ottsville, Chalfont, and Lambertville, has been working on opening new...
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop To Open New Restaurant in Allentown
The Wing Experts are now saucing-and-tossing signature flavors at 1824 Airport Road, Allentown, PA. Allentown, PA – (Nov. 21, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Allentown, PA, located at 1824 Airport Road. After opening the Emmaus location last month, this will be the fourth Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
Lehigh County sheriff is running for 3rd term, cites ‘more work to be done’
Two-term Lehigh County Sheriff Joe Hanna has announced his intent to run for another four years in office. Hanna, 66, a Republican who worked 34 years for the Allentown Police Department and rose to chief, was first elected sheriff in 2015 and ran unopposed in 2019. On April 8, 2021,...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA
The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
Easton lights the peace candle, thanks city couple for year-round lights (PHOTOS)
It’s a symbol of Easton pride, of the downtown as a shopping destination and of the universal wish for peace. The towering Peace Candle was lit Saturday night, unofficially signaling the start of the holiday season in Easton. Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. read a proclamation in Centre Square on Saturday declaring Easton a “city of peace.”
Comments / 0