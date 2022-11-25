WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) - A local man known as "the neighborhood nice guy" received the honor of a lifetime for his 100th birthday.On Sunday, the mayor of Whitehall declared Nov. 27 Richard L. McDonald day in honor of his life well lived.Richard answered the call to defend the United States during World War II by joining the Army Air Force Signal Corps.He also worked for over 38 years and found the love of his life, his wife, Katherine. Raising six children in the borough, they now have 10 grandchildren.He also volunteers at Saint Gabriel's Church.And his secret to a long life?"Well, have a little drink. Not every day, but pretty often. A little whiskey and water. That's about it," McDonald said with a laugh.Richard said he's both humbled and honored by all the celebrations put together for him.

WHITEHALL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO