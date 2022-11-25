Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games
NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots pursuit of the postseason may face its biggest potential roadblock when they welcome the reigning AFC East division-champion Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup. Though the health of some key starters already provides adequate adversity for the Pats on Thursday night,...
NFL Draft Profile: Melvin Blanks, Running Back, Gannon University Golden Knights
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans Rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr. Hamstring Injury ‘Getting Better’. By Coty M. Davis Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More.
Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Coming up as the Browns Quarterback Approaches First Start
Deshaun Watson is set to return to practice on Monday for the Cleveland Browns with full starter reps. According to the NFL, Watson is on schedule to be fully reinstated Monday, all stipulations have been met. As part of the 11-game suspension, Watson had to undergo league-advised counseling. The Browns...
Doug Pederson: Travis Etienne Has a Foot Sprain, Should Play vs. Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is still on track to play in Week 13 vs. the Detroit Lions after sustaining a foot injury on Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie, but he is still set to play vs. the Lions in six days.
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 14
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 14, Championship Saturday. ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s...
Wilson & Purcell Explain What Triggered Sideline Altercation
Although fans and media alike could be forgiven for the impulse to avert their eyes, you might have missed something that unfolded on the Denver Broncos' sideline that laid bare the realities of this team's situation. On Sunday, as the Broncos fell to the Carolina Panthers, 23-10, early in the...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Jaguars Make Up Ground After Win vs. Ravensws9
The next six weeks just got very interesting. After a loss to the Broncos in London, the Jaguars' playoff chances looked dead in the water. But with two wins in their last three games, the 4-7 Jaguars are looking alive and poised to go on a potential run. After a...
Packers Sticking with Battered Rodgers Over Promising Love
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a lot of faith in Jordan Love. But, apparently, not enough faith to have Love replace the veteran starter who has struggled through a broken thumb and now has an injured rib. So long as scans of the...
‘We Had The Look We Wanted’: Falcons Come Up Short in Loss at Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons hit the road this Sunday to take the Washington Commanders, with both teams looking to stay alive in a tight NFC playoff picture. ... and "tight'' was the word as Atlanta lost at the buzzer, 19-13. "You've got to give credit to Washington: They made a play...
Tom Brady Loses 218-0 Game Streak During Loss to Browns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a very high probability of winning against the Los Angeles Rams three weeks ago but were able to find a way to pull it off. On Sunday, the Bucs had a very high chance of pulling out a win over the Cleveland Browns but found a way to give that away.
Falcons Face ‘Smarter’ Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: 5 Questions Ahead of Sunday’s Game
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get back to .500 today as they travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders. To learn more about the current state of affairs with the Falcons' opponent for the weekend, we spoke with Commander Country contributor and Locked On Commanders co-host David Harrison.
Najee Harris Leaves Colts Game With Injury
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury to their star running back as Najee Harris exited the first half early in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris headed to the locker room early prior to halftime after some injury trouble. He was limited in the second...
Major Injury Update on Bucs’ All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the game vs. the Cleveland Browns get away from them late in the 4th quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the game up at 17 and force overtime. In overtime, the Bucs found it difficult once again to get much going on offense and ultimately weren't able to stop the Browns from scoring as they lost 23-17. However, during overtime it seemed like losing the game wasn't the biggest loss they would face as All-Pro offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with what originally seemed like season-ending injury. Luckily, after further evaluation, it came to light that Wirfs injury may not be as serious as originally thought.
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
King: ‘Extremely Surprising’ if Broncos Don’t Fire Hackett at Season’s End
At this point, with the 3-8 Denver Broncos officially scraping rock bottom, it's become a matter of when — not if — that in-over-his-head rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett is held to account for the historic disappointment. The "when" could have come as early as Monday, after Denver dropped...
Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Houston Texans will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since the Nov. 7, 2021 turnover-riddled game that helped define the seasons both teams were having last year. Both teams were mired in Deshaun Watson talks, on seven-game losing streaks, and had just one win between...
Report: Eddie Jackson Out Indefinitely with ‘Significant Lisfranc’ Injury
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is reportedly considered to be out indefinitely after suffering a Lisfranc injury during Sunday’s 31–10 loss to the Jets, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Jackson reportedly getting more opinions on the injury. The 28-year-old safety stepped up majorly for Chicago this season, especially...
Chiefs-Bengals Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
The visiting Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points against the Bengals in Week 13 in a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game in which Bengals edged out the Chiefs, 27-24, at Arrowhead to advance to Super Bowl LVI. The game total of 52.5 is currently the highest total of...
Packers-Bears Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
Injuries at the quarterback position for both teams dominate the headlines ahead of the NFC North showdown between the Packers and Bears in Week 13. Green Bay is 1-8 straight-up (SU) and 2-7 against the spread (ATS) over its last nine games and has been a major fade of sharp money in Las Vegas this season. Aaron Rodgers, who has struggled this season, sustained a rib injury Sunday night against the Eagles, leaving his status in doubt in Week 13. If Rodgers is unable to go, Jordan Love would be in line to make his first start of the season.
