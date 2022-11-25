First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy Black Friday 03:08

Alert: Yellow Alert first half of today and Sunday...

For today: Nothing major, light showers through midday, damp for shopping/travel.

For Sunday: Period of steadier rain during an already busier travel day.

Forecast: Today is starting cloudy with showers moving through ahead of a front. Much of the rain will exit east by early afternoon, and skies will clear with some sun to finish the day, especially for NYC and areas to the west. Temps won't climb much, topping out in the low 50s. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows falling into the 30s. As for Saturday, it'll turn nice again with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will start off dry, but periods of rain are likely by late morning and into the afternoon, making it a wet finish for post-holiday travel. Rain may be heavy at times during the PM, but as the system is fast moving, no widespread flooding issues are expected at this time.

The rain quickly exits Sunday night, with partly sunny skies returning for Monday. It'll also turn breezy Sunday night through Monday with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temps remain above normal in the low and mid 50s.