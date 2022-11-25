ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy Black Friday

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wv0Pl_0jNT8WqN00

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy Black Friday 03:08

Alert: Yellow Alert first half of today and Sunday...
For today: Nothing major, light showers through midday, damp for shopping/travel.
For Sunday: Period of steadier rain during an already busier travel day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4DG5_0jNT8WqN00
CBS2

Forecast: Today is starting cloudy with showers moving through ahead of a front. Much of the rain will exit east by early afternoon, and skies will clear with some sun to finish the day, especially for NYC and areas to the west. Temps won't climb much, topping out in the low 50s. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows falling into the 30s. As for Saturday, it'll turn nice again with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGnvd_0jNT8WqN00
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday will start off dry, but periods of rain are likely by late morning and into the afternoon, making it a wet finish for post-holiday travel. Rain may be heavy at times during the PM, but as the system is fast moving, no widespread flooding issues are expected at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1QiC_0jNT8WqN00
CBS2

The rain quickly exits Sunday night, with partly sunny skies returning for Monday. It'll also turn breezy Sunday night through Monday with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temps remain above normal in the low and mid 50s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Quiet Saturday, Red Alert Sunday

If you're doing some "Small Business Saturday" shopping or just spending time outdoors today, things are looking fantastic! Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temps in the mid 50s.It remains quiet tonight with an increase in clouds toward dawn. Lows will be in the low 40s around New York City and 30s in the suburbs.As for Sunday, the early morning starts off dry before rain makes its way in by late morning. It'll be steady and heavy at times through the afternoon hours.While we're not anticipating widespread flooding issues, we've issued a Red Alert since it's a very busy travel day and you'll likely run into some ponding on the roadways. Luckily, it's a fast mover with any lingering showers exiting the region before midnight.Enjoy your Saturday, it's definitely the better half!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nymetroweather.com

NYC Forecast: Nice weather surrounds a midweek storm, long range forecast trending colder and active

Rain is moving out of the area this evening, and conditions are forecast to improve as we move into the overnight period. The storm system which produced the rainfall and unsettled weather will be long gone by the time Monday morning arrives. Monday is expected to be characterized by slightly warmer than normal temperatures (highs in the mid 50s) and plenty of sunshine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather outlook: Rain expected Sunday afternoon, again later this week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —Staten Islanders heading out today in search of some more post-Black Friday bargains might want to pack an umbrella. Weather systems moving across the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and the East Coast regions are expected to bring some thunderstorms that will likely head towards the New York City area sometime around noon on Sunday, according to meteorologist Marc Chenard of the National Weather Service based out of College Point, Md.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rain, storms move in to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will move through the area Saturday and slide offshore into the Atlantic overnight. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 54 degrees in New York City, and low- to mid-50s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: More above-average temperatures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another sunny and seasonable day around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and low 60s. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 57 degrees, seven degrees above average. It was the fifth straight day that highs were warmer than usual. In addition, the winds sometimes kicked up, with gusts topping 30 mph in some areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update – A split weekend: sun and rain for western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our post-Thanksgiving weekend will be split, with full sunshine on Saturday, followed by an area of low pressure moving overhead that’ll bring periods of rain on Sunday. So, Saturday will be fine for getting your Christmas tree, travel, or just a walk with the dog. Our only complaint for Saturday will be a noticeable breeze. You’ll need to plan around several waves of rain on Sunday. The first arrives late morning into the early afternoon with a slight lull, followed by another wave of rain in the evening and into the overnight. We’ll see about a quarter to half inch of rain Sunday into early Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Large police presence in wooded area near Palisades Parkway in Alpine, but police are mum on what brought them there

ALPINE, N.J. -- Police activity in New Jersey on Monday morning caused closures on the Palisades Parkway. Video from Chopper 2 shows police cruisers and firetrucks were blocking off northbound Exit 2 in the Alpine area. Officials have not revealed why there was such a large police presence, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. It appeared there was an exhaustive search going on in the woods near the exit. Officers were combing the trails with their flashlights and other first responders were repelling down cliffs. The police and fire crews were abruptly called off at around 7:30 a.m.
ALPINE, NJ
PIX11

Millions visit NYC for all the holiday events

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The fiscal health of New York City relies heavily on tourism and the money generated by the industry. And retailers are doing everything they can this holiday season to get the millions of tourists who visit the city in the door. After reaching a record high of 66.6 million visitors who […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Amazon worker hailed as hero for warning Rockland family about fire

BLAUVELT, N.Y. -- A knock on the door from an Amazon delivery driver may have saved a couple from injury or death.Police in Rockland County consider her a hero. She spoke exclusively with CBS2's Tony Aiello on Monday.The damage on Regina Court in Blauvelt is terrible to see. A home was destroyed by a fire and a family's possessions were largely ruined.But the couple who lived there escaped without injury before the flames grew into an inferno, thanks to Amazon delivery worker Brianna Tuckey."I noticed the whole back of the house was pretty much in flames," Tuckey said.Tuckey was driving...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
26K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy