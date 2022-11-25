Read full article on original website
Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots pursuit of the postseason may face its biggest potential roadblock when they welcome the reigning AFC East division-champion Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup. Though the health of some key starters already provides adequate adversity for the Pats on Thursday night,...
Doug Pederson: Travis Etienne Has a Foot Sprain, Should Play vs. Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is still on track to play in Week 13 vs. the Detroit Lions after sustaining a foot injury on Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie, but he is still set to play vs. the Lions in six days.
Giants Place Focus On What Lies Ahead
View the original article to see embedded media. The calendar page will soon turn to December, typically a month in which Giants fans, at least in recent years, have gone into full-blown mock draft mode after the team's follies sent them to elimination from the postseason picture by Thanksgiving. There...
Falcons Face ‘Smarter’ Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: 5 Questions Ahead of Sunday’s Game
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get back to .500 today as they travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders. To learn more about the current state of affairs with the Falcons' opponent for the weekend, we spoke with Commander Country contributor and Locked On Commanders co-host David Harrison.
King: ‘Extremely Surprising’ if Broncos Don’t Fire Hackett at Season’s End
At this point, with the 3-8 Denver Broncos officially scraping rock bottom, it's become a matter of when — not if — that in-over-his-head rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett is held to account for the historic disappointment. The "when" could have come as early as Monday, after Denver dropped...
Packers Sticking with Battered Rodgers Over Promising Love
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a lot of faith in Jordan Love. But, apparently, not enough faith to have Love replace the veteran starter who has struggled through a broken thumb and now has an injured rib. So long as scans of the...
OBJ: ‘Out’ Route; Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb: Slidin’ For Charity
While potential Dallas Cowboy Odell Beckham Jr. is making waves, their current star receiver is preparing to make a splash. Beckham - who is being heavily and openly recruited by Dallas - on Sunday was kicked off a flight by airline officials for allegedly being in and out of consciousness and refusing to adhere to safety guidelines. CeeDee Lamb, meanwhile, is acting - on and off the field - more and more like the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver.
Tom Brady Loses 218-0 Game Streak During Loss to Browns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a very high probability of winning against the Los Angeles Rams three weeks ago but were able to find a way to pull it off. On Sunday, the Bucs had a very high chance of pulling out a win over the Cleveland Browns but found a way to give that away.
NFL Draft Profile: Melvin Blanks, Running Back, Gannon University Golden Knights
NFL Draft Profile: Melvin Blanks, Running Back, Gannon University Golden Knights
Najee Harris Leaves Colts Game With Injury
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury to their star running back as Najee Harris exited the first half early in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris headed to the locker room early prior to halftime after some injury trouble. He was limited in the second...
Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Houston Texans will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since the Nov. 7, 2021 turnover-riddled game that helped define the seasons both teams were having last year. Both teams were mired in Deshaun Watson talks, on seven-game losing streaks, and had just one win between...
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Crawling Up After Another Win?
The Washington Commanders are riding the wave of one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment. By defeating the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday, the Commanders are now winners of six of their last seven games, placing them as the third and final wild card in the current playoff picture.
Chiefs-Bengals Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
The visiting Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points against the Bengals in Week 13 in a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game in which Bengals edged out the Chiefs, 27-24, at Arrowhead to advance to Super Bowl LVI. The game total of 52.5 is currently the highest total of...
Major Injury Update on Bucs’ All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the game vs. the Cleveland Browns get away from them late in the 4th quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the game up at 17 and force overtime. In overtime, the Bucs found it difficult once again to get much going on offense and ultimately weren't able to stop the Browns from scoring as they lost 23-17. However, during overtime it seemed like losing the game wasn't the biggest loss they would face as All-Pro offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with what originally seemed like season-ending injury. Luckily, after further evaluation, it came to light that Wirfs injury may not be as serious as originally thought.
Scooter Accident to Blame for Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Missing Time
When the Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round, he looked to be a possible candidate as a steal in the draft. To this point, it has been concerning, according to a report Winfrey recently missed time due to a scooter accident. Winfrey has not played...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Players Consider Team A Few Trades Away From Contention?
Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to think that the team could be a title contender again... with some clever front office decisions, of course. Sources inform the well-connected Dave McMenamin of ESPN that "leaders in the Lakers' locker room" believe the team could be transformed into a Western Conference powerhouse once again, but that it may take more than one trade for that to happen.
Matt Rhule details vision for program, coaching philosophies
Matt Rhule is back in the college game as Nebraska named him as their next head football coach over the weekend. The school has now tasked him with bringing a Cornhusker program back to prominence after five frustrating seasons under Scott Frost. In order to do that, Rhule will need a plan to accomplish that feat.
Mavs vs. Warriors GAMEDAY: Tortoise & Hare, Doncic & Curry
The Dallas Mavericks make a quick trip home to host the reigning-NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a nationally broadcast game. Home for about 48 hours, the Mavs face a tough task in defending Stephen Curry and their Western Conference foes Warriors. The star-studded game will be...
