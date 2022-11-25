Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news
Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colts vs. Steelers: Staff picks and predictions in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are just about set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The Week 12 matchup features two of the bottom AFC teams. While the Steelers are essentially out of the playoff race, the Colts are inching closer to being in the same tier.
Steelers at Colts: What to watch for
INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Monday night meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN. Spread: Colts by 2½. History lesson, Part I It remains the most lopsided series in Colts’ history. No, we’re not talking about Colts-Patriots. We’re talking about Colts-Steelers. Pittsburgh leads the overall series 25-6, […]
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers
This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable. New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games
NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Yardbarker
Steelers Elevate Anthony McFarland for Colts Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers are elevating third-year pro, Anthony McFarland, ahead of kickoff with the Indianapolis Colts. McFarland has spent the season on the practice squad after undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren made the roster to start the year. Now, with Warren ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury, McFarland gets the call-up for Week 12.
Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season
All signs point to the Pinstripe Bowl for the Pitt Panthers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots pursuit of the postseason may face its biggest potential roadblock when they welcome the reigning AFC East division-champion Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup. Though the health of some key starters already provides adequate adversity for the Pats on Thursday night,...
Penn State bowl possibilities: A week from selection Sunday, where do the Lions stand?
Penn State will not find out its postseason destination until next Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will release two more sets of rankings. The first reveal comes this Tuesday, and the Lions should be inside the top 10. And, they should remain there once conference champion Saturday concludes and the final top-25 is released on selection Sunday, which this year is Dec. 4.
The Cowboys lasso Steubenville Big Red, ending their run in playoffs
(WTRF)–In Ohio High School football playoffs, Steubenville Big Red is fighting for a spot in the OHSAA State Championship against the undefeated Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys. The game took place in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium for D4 semifinals. The Cowboys got on the board first with a field goal kicked by Carter Rummer. In the second […]
NFL Fans Are Dreading Colts-Steelers Monday Night Football Game
Ahead of today’s Monday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, no one is really looking forward to it. NFL fans have decided that this game is likely going to be a nightmare. With memories of the Broncos and other teams playing dud games in primetime, it makes one wonder.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs-Bengals Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
The visiting Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points against the Bengals in Week 13 in a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game in which Bengals edged out the Chiefs, 27-24, at Arrowhead to advance to Super Bowl LVI. The game total of 52.5 is currently the highest total of...
Behind enemy lines: 5 Questions with Colts Wire
This week we go behind the scenes on the Indianapolis Colts as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take them on in prime time. We reached out to our friends at Colts Wire to get the inside scoop. What is your evaluation of the Jeff Saturday hire at this point?. It...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We Had The Look We Wanted’: Falcons Come Up Short in Loss at Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons hit the road this Sunday to take the Washington Commanders, with both teams looking to stay alive in a tight NFC playoff picture. ... and "tight'' was the word as Atlanta lost at the buzzer, 19-13. "You've got to give credit to Washington: They made a play...
WISH-TV
Colts stadiums over the years
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium is iconic. Not only is it the home of the Indianapolis Colts, but it’s hosted everything from concerts to the College Football Playoff to a Super Bowl. In order to understand the importance of the stadium now, you have to understand where...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shane Beamer Corrects Jesse Palmer’s Pre-Game Statement
View the original article to see embedded media. Following South Carolina’s 31–30 upset win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer sounded off in the postgame regarding statements made by ESPN’s Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who was discussing Clemson’s playoff chances on Friday night, stated that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
