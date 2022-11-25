Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is still on track to play in Week 13 vs. the Detroit Lions after sustaining a foot injury on Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie, but he is still set to play vs. the Lions in six days.

