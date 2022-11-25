Read full article on original website
Related
$10M “Post Malone House” In St. George Utah Is Now For Sale
A couple years ago, there were a lot of rumors swirling around Washington County that Post Malone was set to move to St. George Utah. The rumors may have started when the house was built on a road named "Post Malone Drive" by someone on google maps. Or maybe it just started because we're from Utah and gossip is kind of our thing.
kslnewsradio.com
SB I-15 lanes in Washington Co. reopen after closure
NEW HARMONY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol reported the partial closure of a portion of southbound I-15 in Washington County on Sunday. However, all lanes of travel have reopened, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. UDOT reports the closure took place at mile point 39 near the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
Comments / 0