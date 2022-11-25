ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

Post-turkey pie debate: Sweet potato, or pumpkin?

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANVBi_0jNT8IjR00

Post-turkey pie debate: Sweet potato, or pumpkin? 00:59

It's an ongoing debate that probably won't be settled this season about which is the best post-turkey pie: pumpkin or sweet potato?

At Polly's Pies Restaurant and Bakery in Montebello, there was a line for pre-order pick-ups on Thanksgiving -- pumpkin pies sold out by noon.

At 27th Street Bakery Shop in South Los Angeles, sweet potato pie is the most popular.

Between the two pies, most of the other ingredients are the same. Pumpkin pie has slightly lower calories, while sweet potato pie has more nutrients.

So the debate over which tastes better rages on.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laist.com

A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week

Today on Giving Tuesday, we need you. Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all today on Giving Tuesday. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls AND will be matched dollar-for-dollar! Let your support for reliable local reporting be amplified by this special matching opportunity. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th

The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
postnewsgroup.com

A Sampling of Dining Out Options for Thanksgiving Soul Food Around California

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes greens, beans, candied yams, turkey (roasted and deep-fried), dressing, mac n’ cheese, sweet potato pie and all the other soul food “fixins” that make the holiday meal arguably the tastiest meal of the year for many African Americans. We can choose from a diverse menu of food options that we prepare at home, or we can try to enjoy those options dining out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Inside SoCal: Spirit of the Holidays (11/27)

L.A. Zoo Lights returns with a special message about conservation and Surfing Santa's hit the waves in support of children with autism.L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals AglowSponsored by the Los Angeles ZooOne of SoCal's best light shows has come back bigger than ever. The silk lantern sculptures of animals and botanicals represent everything the Zoo offers – both seen and unseen. The unseen efforts are their conservation successes that much of the public may not realize. They helped bring the California condor back from extinction and are currently working to ensure the same for the southern mountain yellow-legged frog. Enjoy the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Where to Volunteer in Los Angeles This Holiday Season

The end of the year is a time for reflection and being thankful for what we have. For those of us who have been fortunate this year, consider giving back to the community with these ideas for where to volunteer in and around Los Angeles. From preparing food for the houseless to volunteering in animal shelters or cleaning up our beaches, there are many ways to contribute to the City of Angels—and not just for the holidays but throughout the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

What is "catfishing" and why is it dangerous?

Advocates are calling on residents to stay vigilant online after police revealed that "catfishing" played a major factor in a triple homicide in Riverside."Catfishing is a core piece of what's happening out there that's harming children," said Mark Berkman, CEO of the Organization for Social Media Safety.Berkman defined "catfishing" as someone impersonating another individual on social media. They can do this by using a profile with a fake name, age, appearance or gender. He added that it's a working definition because the term is evolving with each new case. Catfishing can be used by predators to trick someone into divulging...
CBS LA

Danny Trejo serves as grand marshal for Hollywood Christmas Parade

It's time to ditch the Thanksgiving leftovers and grab the candy canes as Tinseltown ushers in the Christmas season. "We've been coming here for over 25 years," said attendee Johnny Zamora, who brought his daughters and his granddaughter with him.This year will mark a milestone for the Hollywood Christmas Parade as it celebrates its 90th anniversary. The 3.2-mile parade passing through Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard began with a red carpet party at 5:30 p.m. The parade itself will run from 6-8 p.m.Actor Danny Trejo served as this year's grand marshal.   "The kids enjoy the parade, the bands that come...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa

Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside

Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
thequakercampus.org

Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College

Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
4kids.com

Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in Los Angeles with Kids

Get everyone together and celebrate the holiday season with a visit to some magical attractions and festive events to see dazzling Christmas lights in Los Angeles!. Christmas cheer comes alive when festive events and holiday lights start rising in almost every corner of Los Angeles. Nothing can put you in a holiday mood more than the glittering lights and twinkling trees that light up your spirits and smiles. And while Los Angeles may not have the winter weather charm, they do a fantastic job of making its sunny warm weather feel like having a white Christmas. Kids are undoubtedly excited to visit their favorite spot, wander through the dazzling displays of color, light, and sound, and have a mesmerizing experience this yuletide season!
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction

LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

18 Best Restaurants in Azusa, CA

The city of Azusa, known as one of the hidden gems of Southern California, is nestled against the San Gabriel mountains. The beauty of Azusa goes far beyond the attractions. Friendly, heartwarming smiles will greet you as you step on the streets. You will also experience great year-round weather. The...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
26K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy