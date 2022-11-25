Holiday events abound

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle; just be calm and merry as Christmas festivities are coming soon to Calhoun County.

The coming weeks will be filled with Christmas tree lightings, parades, and shopping events of all sorts to fill the empty spots on or under the trees.

NOV. 25

The Holiday Decorating Contest opens with four different categories of decorating glory: Residential, Commercial Space, Public Space, and Battle of the Offices.

In addition to the cash prize for residential winners, plaques and a donation will be made to the winner’s choice, and they have bragging rights for the year.

“This isn’t a new event, just expanded. In the past, we have held the contest for both Residential and Commercial Divisions, but that was limited to external decorations. After a suggestion from a local business, we added the Battle of the Offices for those businesses that can’t decorate outside, may have great interior displays they want to share, or even between departments in larger companies,” said Tania French, Port Lavaca Events coordinator. “The Public Space Division works a little bit differently in that businesses, non-profits, or individuals can ‘adopt’ one of our Public Spaces and decorate it.”

Contestants need to submit a photo, and judging runs from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18.

If decorating is not your thing, the Third Annual Nativity Exhibit continues through Dec. 4 at Red Barn, 3187 State Highway 35.

The exhibit showcases hundreds of nativity scenes from around the world.

Stop by and visit it Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NOV. 26

Christmas royalty returns for the 2022 Christmas season when the Festival of Lights Pageant takes the stage at 5 p.m. at the Main Street Theatre.

“The last Festival of Lights Pageant was held in 2008. In fact, our Pageant Director, Christie Nichols Whitaker, is technically our reigning queen,” said French.

There are five divisions – Mister, Little Miss, Junior Miss, Miss, and Queen – that a child can compete in for $10. The funds will be donated to various organizations.

The court will participate in the Tree Lighting Ceremony as well as the Lighted Christmas Parade.

DEC. 1

S’mores and hot chocolate return to the Bayfront Peninsula Park in Port Lavaca when the city lights up the night with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event has been on hold since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“We didn’t do this during the pandemic years. Not only will we have S’mores, we will have a snow slide where people can tube down but also a snow play area and life-sized snow globe,” said French.

DEC. 2

When the lights go down in the city, the dark will be broken by the colored lights of the Festival of Lights Parade. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Bayfront Peninsula Park and concludes at Sandcrab Stadium.

This year’s theme is “A Winter Wonderland.”

DEC. 3

The festivities start picking up steam when Merry on Main takes to the streets with fun, food, and shopping, of course.

“The event grows every year,” said French.

Children can meet with Santa and participate in the Merry Misfit Run down Main Street in the afternoon.

The fun continues into the night with the Stuff A Stocking event.

“We provided stockings for kids to decorate, and then they take those stockings to booths to be filled with treats, much like a trunk or treat,” said French.

Rounding off the night is the Pajama Party And A Movie In The Park.

If you get up with the chickens, the Christmas cheer starts early with a Movie and Santa, sponsored by Russell and Chere Cain.

Stop by Twin Dolphins Cinema to visit Santa and the elves at 8:15 a.m., with the Guardians of Hope with their pink fire truck at 8:30 a.m. Then settle in for a Christmas movie replete with popcorn and coke.

Moving down Highway 185, you will find the town of Port O’Connor ready to light up the night with its annual Lighted Boat Parade starting at 6:30 p.m.

The parade runs down the Intracoastal Canal, and locals are joined by vacationers and participants of the Freeport-to-Port O’Connor Toy Run.

DEC. 4

The festivities take a more somber turn when those lost to violent crime are honored at the 19th annual Angel Tree Ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Bauer Community Center.

Families and friends of violent crime victims are invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the tree.

The ceremony will be followed by a reception and silent auction.

Now, we head across the causeway to join Point Comfort residents in an Ornament Painting Party from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rick Brush Community Center, 108 Jones. St.

Young and young-at-heart are invited to paint an ornament for the city’s Christmas tree. The artist can hang their ornament on the tree on Dec. 8 for the lighting ceremony.

Back across the bay, the Seadrift Community Choir will bring is musical Christmas offerings for the 32nd year. Performances start Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Seadrift and 6 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Seadrift; Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at Trinity Shores; Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at Seadrift School; 4:45 p.m. Dec. 10 at Bayfront Pavilion and 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port O’Connor; 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Seadrift and 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Seadrift. The final performance will be Dec. 14 at 7 pm. at Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca.

DEC. 7

Have your home lit up and ready to go for the judges during the city of Point Comfort’s annual House Lighting Contest.

Judging will start at dark, and the winners will be announced at the tree lighting ceremony.

DEC. 8

Oh, the choices – to parade or to shop? Why not both?

The 2022 Point Comfort Christmas Parade will light up the night starting at 6:15 p.m. leading into the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Point Comfort Business Center.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their cars, bikes, and golf carts or just walk it all lit up. Sign-up is at City Hall before Dec. 5.

But if you zip back across the causeway – but not too zippy because, you know, police officers – you can still sate the shopping bug during Shop The Town, which runs 6 – 9 p.m.

Local businesses, along with pop-up vendors, will have their wares on display for your shopping pleasure.

“Shop the Town is an event shoppers and businesses look forward to each year. It is a great way for shoppers to have fun while they support our local businesses,” said French.

DEC. 10

And the Christmas joy just continues with helping others have a good Christmas too.

The Toys for Tots Car Show will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 16 Konrad Road.

Entry is a new unwrapped toy to benefit the Brown Santa Program.

The city of Seadrift will sparkle with Christmas events at Bayfront Pavilion. The Seadrift Community Choir will be performing at 4:45 p.m. with other events to come.

DEC. 12

Here’s another Christmas chance to help someone.

The Food Rally 2022 Style will run from 7 to 10 p.m. and will benefit the Calhoun County Food Pantry. Plus, there are new ways to win this time around.

To enter a team or for more information, call 361-920-9788.

The event is sponsored by the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce and H-E-B.

DEC. 14

Lights, lights, and more lights as the House Lighting Contest runs through Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 when the judges take a look.

Sign up to be considered at portoconnorchamber.com.

DEC. 17

Every Christmas needs its Hallmark moment of seasonal cheer, and Port Lavaca is no exception.

“Hallmark in Park will also be a fun event at Fay Bauer Sterling Park,” said French.

It has all the makings of a Christmas movie with cold weather food and beverages as well as all the treats “as seen on TV” – roasted chestnuts, sugarplums, and much more.

The cost of the event is $10 per person.

ONGOING

United Way of Calhoun County is collecting socks for seniors again this year. The collection concludes on Dec. 5.

A pair or two of adult socks can be dropped off at the YMCA, Walmart, Anchored In Love, Southern Sass Boutique, Point Comfort City Hall, and at the Seadrift and Port O’Connor branches of First National Bank.