Best of Rising Nov 21-24

Robby Soave: Liberal media BRIBE? Sam Bankman-Fried donated MILLIONS to Vox, The Intercept

Robby Soave provides analysis on the scandal surrounding cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and former company CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

MAGA BETRAYAL? Former Trump Loyalists Haley, Pompeo DISS Fmr President, Suggest OWN 2024 Bids

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to the Department of Justice’s announcement that a special counsel for Donald Trump-related Mar-a-Largo and Jan. 6 criminal investigations has been appointed.

Elon Musk SLAMMED By Free-Speech Right For REFUSING To Bring Alex Jones Back To Twitter

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Twiter CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that he will not restore Alex Jones’ account.

MSNBC Guest Compares Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ To QATAR, Where Homosexuality Is ILLEGAL

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that England and six other soccer teams dropped plans to wear anti-discrimination armbands at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after FIFA reportedly threatened them with sanctions.

Colorado Shooting Suspect Is NON-BINARY, According To Lawyers; SHIELD From Hate Crime Charges?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., killed six people.

Briahna Joy Gray: ‘Take The Dictator Out’? Clinton, Rice REMINISCE About Regime Change

Briahna Joy Gray discusses the history of U.S. intervention in other countries.

How Old Is TOO OLD? Biden Becomes FIRST Octogenarian President, May Hold Office Until He’s Nearly

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave speak with Tezlyn Figaro, the host of “Straight Shot No Chasers” podcast, about Americans’ growing concern about aging politicians and whether they should make room for younger generations to serve in public office.

Names Of Epstein’s ‘John Does’ EXPOSED In Unsealed Court Documents: Brie & Robby React

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on the dismissal of a lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz. The suit was filed by Virginia Giuffre who now says she may have “made a mistake” when accusing him of sexual assault.