Best of Rising Nov 21-24

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Robby Soave: Liberal media BRIBE? Sam Bankman-Fried donated MILLIONS to Vox, The Intercept

Robby Soave provides analysis on the scandal surrounding cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and former company CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

MAGA BETRAYAL? Former Trump Loyalists Haley, Pompeo DISS Fmr President, Suggest OWN 2024 Bids

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to the Department of Justice’s announcement that a special counsel for Donald Trump-related Mar-a-Largo and Jan. 6 criminal investigations has been appointed.

Elon Musk SLAMMED By Free-Speech Right For REFUSING To Bring Alex Jones Back To Twitter

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Twiter CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that he will not restore Alex Jones’ account.

MSNBC Guest Compares Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ To QATAR, Where Homosexuality Is ILLEGAL

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that England and six other soccer teams dropped plans to wear anti-discrimination armbands at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after FIFA reportedly threatened them with sanctions.

Colorado Shooting Suspect Is NON-BINARY, According To Lawyers; SHIELD From Hate Crime Charges?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., killed six people.

Briahna Joy Gray: ‘Take The Dictator Out’? Clinton, Rice REMINISCE About Regime Change

Briahna Joy Gray discusses the history of U.S. intervention in other countries.

How Old Is TOO OLD? Biden Becomes FIRST Octogenarian President, May Hold Office Until He’s Nearly

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave speak with Tezlyn Figaro, the host of “Straight Shot No Chasers” podcast, about Americans’ growing concern about aging politicians and whether they should make room for younger generations to serve in public office.

Names Of Epstein’s ‘John Does’ EXPOSED In Unsealed Court Documents: Brie & Robby React

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on the dismissal of a lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz. The suit was filed by Virginia Giuffre who now says she may have “made a mistake” when accusing him of sexual assault.

The Hill

Rising: November 29, 2022

Biden asks Congress to block rail strike, force workers to accept one paid day off per year Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss how President Biden is calling on Congress to stop a potential rail strike ahead of a Dec. 9 deadline. Robby Soave: SBF played the media like a fiddle; FTX’s fall does…
The Hill

Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers

According to the political website FiveThirtyEight, “the vast majority of election-denying candidates who lost their races have conceded.” They no more deserve applause than would arsonists who, at the last minute, decide to fight the fire that they had set. But unlike these candidates, Kari Lake, the two-fisted,...
The Hill

Pro-Israel group that honored Trump blasts his meeting with Ye and Fuentes

A Pro-Israel group that recently honored former President Trump said it “deplored” his recent meeting with rapper Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. The right-wing Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) quoted Trump’s 2019 state-of-the-union address, in which he said: “We must never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism, or those who spread its venomous creed.”
The Hill

Progressives cool on finding an alternative to Biden

Progressives have cooled on the idea of finding a new leader to seek the party’s presidential nomination in 2024, marveling at the successes of the midterms and crediting President Biden for once again surpassing expectations. The outcome is not perfect. Democrats will soon be in the House minority and...
The Hill

Wall Street Journal editors on dinner with Nick Fuentes: ‘Trump isn’t going to change’

The Wall Street Journal editorial board lambasted former President Trump after his dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. “Mr. Trump isn’t going to change, and the next two years will inevitably feature many more such damaging episodes,” the editorial board wrote on Sunday. “Republicans who continue to go along for the ride with Mr. Trump are teeing themselves up for disaster in 2024.”
The Hill

Vindman rips Musk as ‘purveyor of hate and division’

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Sunday called Elon Musk a “purveyor of hate and division” after the new Twitter owner called him “both puppet & puppeteer” in an apparent spamming campaign critical of Musk. Musk called out Vindman after a Twitter user noted he had shared the same message as dozens of other accounts.…
The Hill

Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist

Former President Trump is facing sharp criticism from Republicans, including some who served in his administration, over his dinner with a prominent white nationalist. The incident underscores the types of headaches some in the GOP are hoping to avoid as they push to move on from Trump in the 2024 presidential race, even as they worry he could win a Republican primary.
The Hill

We can gain a critical edge in the great power competition

We live in a time of significant change and uncertainty, as authoritarian regimes challenge Western values and political systems, both militarily and economically. In particular, the rise of China as a superpower suggests unprecedented challenges for the United States and the West’s role in the world. In his recently released National Security Strategy, President Biden…
The Hill

Watch live: Kirby joins Jean-Pierre for White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will be joined by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday afternoon for a press briefing. The Biden administration is entering the end-of-year stretch with the goal of passing a national ban on semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15-style rifles used in last week’s Colorado Springs mass killing, as well those in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. An effort to pass an assault weapons ban earlier this year failed to gain enough support in the Senate.
The Hill

Twitter stops enforcing COVID misinformation policy

Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy about COVID-19 misinformation as part of changes made under new CEO Elon Musk. Twitter did not formally announce the change, but a note was added to the top of the page about the policy to note that the rule was being rolled back.
The Hill

Press: Guess who’s coming to dinner at Mar-a-Lago

For Donald Trump, it couldn’t happen at a worse time. He wants everybody to talk about how wonderful it is that he’s running for president again. Instead, everybody’s talking about how insane it was for him to host Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The Hill

White House battles pandemic fatigue in vaccine push

Public health officials have repeatedly warned that the U.S. will likely face another wave of COVID-19 infections as the weather gets colder and people travel and gather for the holidays.  But it doesn’t seem to be convincing a checked-out public to get vaccinated.  New COVID-19 booster shot uptake remained low heading into the Thanksgiving holiday,…
The Hill

The Hill

