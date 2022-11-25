ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylB6R_0jNT7Rp300

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — One person was hospitalized after a car was found in Lake Erie Friday morning.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and fire units responded to the area of Twilight Drive shortly after 8 a.m. after a vehicle was reported in Lake Erie.

NBA Legend Charles Oakley giving back to Cleveland community

Police said in a press release the car was driven through a guard rail at the end of the road, went down the steep embankment and entered the water.

The driver was outside of the vehicle and in the water when police arrived at the scene, the release said.

Video: Police officers pull mom and son from icy pond

The driver was retrieved from the water and taken to Lake West Hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Car crashes through guardrail into Lake Erie

Authorities in Lake County have retrieved a car that crashed through a guardrail and plunged into Lake Erie just east of Mentor Beach Park. Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and Firefighters were called out early Friday to Twilight Drive where they found the car on the other side of large rocks along the shoreline.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman critically injured during crash on Storer Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 22-year-old female was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in very critical condition following a single-car rollover accident at West 50th and Storer Avenue Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:30 pm. Cleveland Police had Storer Avenue closed for several hours while they...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect on the run after crashing car into Cleveland house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a car crash into a house after the driver reportedly fled the scene. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Pratt Avenue for a report of a car into a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police on scene told...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland pedestrian killed

Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter faces additional charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter is facing additional charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Prosecutors say Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, fled the scene of the crash on Nov. 19 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

5 suspects arrested in Austinburg following string of East Coast UPS break-ins

AUSTINBURG, Ohio — Following a string of break-ins at UPS facilities across the East Coast, five suspects were arrested in Austinburg early Sunday morning. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came following a break-in at the UPS facility in Austinburg Township after deputies were dispatched to the facility at 2:18 a.m. for an alarm activation. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers observed a black four-door sedan northbound on State Route 45 traveling at a high rate of speed while en route to the facility. The vehicle proceeded to enter Interstate 90 westbound and a broken window on an overhead bay door was observed when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.
AUSTINBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

77K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy