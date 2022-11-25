Read full article on original website
Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: last-minute discounts for Android, Google & Amazon users
While Cyber Monday may be technically over, a few retailers have continued running deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, Chromebooks, and more. Maybe they've forgotten to pull their prices back up, plus there are some that are continuing with deals that run into December, but it's only positive news for you. It means you may still be able to get a last-minute deal on your next gadget. We've collected together all the leftover Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now.
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
Get these great Google Nest products for up to $66 off during these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.
Slash $100 off Sony's premium earbuds with this Black Friday deal
Sony's best ANC earbuds are equipped with all-day battery life, provided you don't mind plugging them back into the charging case every eight hours or so. It's also IPX4-rated to sustain occasional splashes of water. At $178, the WF-1000XM4 is at its lowest price yet, and worth every dime considering what it brings to the table.
Last-minute deals: These 5 portable power banks are way more affordable for Black Friday
Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
Pump up your post-Black Friday party with this awesome Wonderboom 3 deal
Black Friday can be a great time to save on big-ticket items like smartphones and robot vacuums, but it's also a great opportunity to shave a few bucks off smaller purchases. Case in point: the compact Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is down to $80 right now, $20 off its MSRP.
Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping
Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over? After the last five days of shopping euphoria, you may feel a little down. The biggest sales days of the year are done and you still have things to buy. But just because Black Friday […]
7 best Samsung Black Friday deals: Galaxy phones, tablets, watches & more
Samsung's portfolio is sheer endless, even if you only look at its mobile division selling some of the best phones, tablets, and wearables. This much becomes clear when you look at the company's Black Friday offers, which consist of a plethora of great deals. With this list, we want to highlight a few of the very best Black Friday Samsung offers you can get at various price points, hopefully making it easier to spread the wheat from the chaff.
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022: Discounts on Samsung, Kindle Fire, & more
Whether you're looking for the perfect cookbook in the kitchen or a portable television around your house, tablets are the best option around. With large displays, removable keyboards, unique pens, and so much more, these slates are good for everything from productivity to binge-watching on the weekends. The Android tablet ecosystem is healthier than it's been in years, thanks to some incredible options from Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and more — not to mention the Apple-shaped giant in the room.
The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday
There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
Check out these amazing Black Friday deals on Roborock vacuums
Hurry and check out these amazing Black Friday weekend deals on Roborock vacuums! You won't believe the savings!. Whether you're looking for a powerful vacuum...
NOW’s the time to buy a new NAS, thanks to these 6 Black Friday discounts
Storing data on a NAS enclosure is a great way of backing your data up in one location. Sure, it's possible to use a cloud-based storage service like you can from Google, Microsoft, and Apple, but that incurs a monthly subscription. Setting up your own NAS with large hard drives lets you save big in the long run, especially when you buy everything using the best Black Friday deals.
Upgrading to an OLED TV is more tempting than ever with this Cyber Monday deal
It's hard to match the vibrant colors and deep blacks of an OLED panel, which is why it's so refreshing to see the price drop so dramatically for Cyber Monday. Between the 55" 4K 120Hz panel, the striking OLED colors with near-perfect blacks, and Dolby Vision support, the only thing that looks better than this TV is the $1000 price tag.
You won't find a better Google Pixel 7 deal this Cyber Monday
Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
We break down the best Cyber Monday smartwatch & fitness tracker deals
Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.
14 can't-miss deals on TVs this Cyber Monday weekend
Black Friday may be behind us, but the discounts continue through Cyber Monday. Almost every conceivable tech product is selling for a discounted price this weekend, right from smartphones and accessories for them to Chromebooks and audio gear. However, if you have been saving up for a big purchase like a new 4K TV, several retailers are offering great discounts on some of the latest and greatest TVs this weekend, and we have rounded them up for you.
Best 22 Black Friday phone accessory deals under $50: Cases, power banks, PopSockets, and more
So, you've gone and spent Black Friday looking for that perfect phone deal to bring home. Did you leave enough in your budget to get the accessories you'll need? Have no fear! We've rounded up some great discounts on cases and chargers of all sorts, and we'll tell you what to look out for. After all, you've already done enough sweating this week, and the accessorizing shouldn't have to weigh on your mind.
Embrace your inner bookworm this Cyber Monday by saving $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle child, but still a top performer when it comes to reading e-books, thanks to its clear 6.8-inch E Ink display, warm lighting, and 16GB of storage. This way, with the highly-portable Kindle Paperwhite, you can keep all of your favorite e-books in one place at arm's length at all times.
TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and multicolor bulbs are heavily discounted this Black Friday
TP-Link is known for its Wi-Fi routers, networking gear, and smart home products. It is among the few companies that sell an array of smart home-compatible bulbs, switches, LED strips, and security cameras. For Black Friday, TP-Link has heavily discounted its entire smart home product lineup, giving you the perfect excuse to splurge on them and finally turn your home into a smart one.
