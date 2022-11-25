Read full article on original website
Food drive contest benefits Lutheran Community Services
Bellefontaine High School students and staff showcased their giving spirit during the holiday season through a Thanksgiving food drive hosted by the BHS Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA members contacted Lutheran Community Services and learned the non-profit organization needs certain items for the holidays, including boxed potatoes, canned meats, peanut butter, jelly, cereal and mac-n-cheese. Each high school A/I class (activities and interventions) accepted donations for several weeks. Pictured are Bess Standley’s A/I class, who won the food drive contest. April Easton’s class came in second. April Jameson is the FCCLA adviser at BHS. (BCS PHOTO)
Annual volleyball tournament benefits Outreach Center Christmas
It was an epic battle of Lakers vs. Lakers, students vs. staff during the annual Indian Lake High School Student Council Pre-Thanksgiving Volleyball Tournament. Twenty-one teams started off the day in the main gym, playing on two courts, some wearing custom T-shirts, some crazy costumes, others even kilts. The final...
Philip R. ‘Phil’ Moffitt
Philip R. “Phil” Moffitt, age 87, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the DeWolfe Place in Marion. On May 12, 1935 Phil was born to the late Edwin E. and Lula K. (Johnson) Moffitt on a farm in Middleburg, OH. Phil graduated from West Mansfield High School and completed two years at the Ohio State University. He also served two years in the U.S. Army serving in Korea.
Phyllis Jean Law
Phyllis Jean Law, age 80, of Trinity Community of Beavercreek, formerly of Indian Lake, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter “Bud” Law, son Mark O. Law, and parents Richard and Gertrude Kappel. Phyllis is survived by her daughters...
BMS+ Cooking Club heats up
The club has been a big hit with students this fall, where members have learned about holiday recipes, cooking terms and how to measure ingredients. Bellefontaine Middle School was awarded grant money from the Ohio Department of Education to fund BMS+. The free program offers before and after school programming that focuses on enrichment in math, reading, youth development and family engagement. Students can earn incentives for attendance and transportation is provided. Program enrollment is available on the middle school website at http://ms.bellefontaine.k12.oh.us/. (BCS PHOTOS)
U.S. 68 railroad crossing repair begins Dec. 5
The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that the Hopewell railroad crossing along U.S. Route 68 just north of Bellefontaine will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 5, for CSX crews to perform railroad repairs. The road will be closed continuing through Friday, Dec. 16. The southbound detour for motorists is: U.S. 68 to westbound State Route 274 to eastbound U.S. Route 33. The northbound detour is : westbound U.S. 33 to eastbound S.R. 274 to U.S. 68. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
Donna Jean Gillenwater
Donna Jean Gillenwater, 55 of Bellefontaine passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born February 9, 1967 in Marysville, OH to the late Marvin G. and Marlene M. (Cook) Hoffman. On October 15, 1987 she married Billy W. Gillenwater, who survives.
Passenger flown from C.R. 130 crash
Joyce W. Downey, 66, of West Mansfield, was transported by Bellefontaine EMS to the helicopter pad, and then by CareFlight helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report she was a...
ILHS/OHP parliamentary procedure teams garner first-place finishes
The Indian Lake High School/Ohio Hi-Point FFA parliamentary procedure teams recently earned two first place finishes. The ILHS/OHP advanced team and the novice team advance to districts Nov. 29, and then the top two teams at districts move on to state. Advanced team members are: Annie Braig, Stephanie Altstaetter, Sierra...
Drivers impacted by fuel mishap at Love’s station asking company to pay for damages up front
CLARK COUNTY — Earlier this week, at least 15 drivers put the wrong fuel in their vehicles without knowing it due to a mix-up at a Clark County Love’s Travel Stop. Now, they’re asking the company to pay for their repairs. On Wednesday, News Center 7 spoke...
