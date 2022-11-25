Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Peterson’s Next Contract is Going to be Expensive
Currently, Minnesota’s CB1 is making a mere $4 million in 2022. Patrick Peterson’s next contract is going to be a fair bit more expensive. After 12 games, Peterson has shown that he’s not too old to still get it done. Obviously, the notion that Minnesota’s already tight...
The NFC North Round-Up: The Lone Week 12 Win Came in Purple
The Week 12 slate, also known as the Thanksgiving slate, saw NFC North teams playing in a wide spectrum of times. The Detroit Lions kicked off on Thursday morning meanwhile the Packers wouldn’t play until Sunday Night Football. Because of this, it may have been easy to get caught...
Vikings Rookie CB to Undergo Knee Surgery
The Minnesota Vikings got some more bad news on Monday regarding their 2022 NFL Draft class. Second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. is going to need surgery to repair his injured knee. The injury kept him out of Week 12 against the Patriots forcing Duke Shelley into a starting spot for the first time in 2022.
Vikings’ Preseason Star Keeps Getting Opportunities with NFC Rival
When Minnesota’s final roster was announced, it was fairly surprising to see the team move on from T.Y. McGill. The veteran defensive tackle showed some really good things as a pass rusher. In the end, the Vikings’ preseason star didn’t snag one of the coveted final spots.
A Step Forward for the Vikings Offensive Line in Week 12
In the midst of a rather dependable season by the Vikings’ offensive line, they turned in a disastrous performance against the Dallas Cowboys. The unit allowed 7 sacks in pass protection for QB Kirk Cousins, as well as a 63% pressure rate per ESPN, the highest Cousins has dealt with in his career.
Questions Answered: Who to Cheer for on Sunday, Akayleb Evans, 2-Horse Race for OPOY
Questions Answered: Who to Cheer for on Sunday, Akayleb Evans, 2-Horse Race for OPOY. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 26th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These...
The 7 Surprises from Vikings Win over Patriots
This is Episode 169 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises from Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Mac Jones, Jalen Reagor, and the Vikings ability to come from behind are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
Dolphins Deep Dive: What should we expect as Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face mentor Kyle Shanahan?
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss coach Mike McDaniel’s return to San Francisco as he faces his mentor 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Vikings Rookie CB Andrew Booth Will Miss the Rest of the 2022 Season
After a Monday where most of the injury news was positive, the Minnesota Vikings have some unfortunate injury news on Tuesday. The Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with his knee injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Booth injured his knee in...
Reaction to Vikings Week 12 Win over Patriots
This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, gunslinging Cousins, and the kicker are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Questions Answered: Kwesi’s Rookie Class, Andrew Booth Injury, 2 as the Number
Questions Answered: Kwesi’s Rookie Class, Andrew Booth Injury, 2 as the Number. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 28th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are...
The Kwesi Adofo-Mensah FA Additions Have Been Making the Difference
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t have an easy job. He was taking over an underperforming team with a clear mandate: get the team back on track with largely the same roster. Money would be tight, and yet the ownership insisted on the team continuing on a certain trajectory for 2022. After...
Bottomless Root Beers with Kirk Cousins
Kyle Brandt shared a video on Twitter that features a certain quarterback expressing his desire to head to Applebee’s for “bottomless root beers.”. Indeed, Kirk Cousins joins Brandt in the comical video. Minnesota’s QB1 leans into the notion that he’s not particularly trendy or cool. Instead, Cousins gets depicted as a suburban dad, a family man who will make corny jokes.
Get Your Cheese Heads Ready, Vikings Fans
In a usual week, the fans of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are mortal enemies. Regardless of who they play, Packers fans root against the Vikings, and Vikings fans root against the Packers. Week 12 is a little bit different, though. On Sunday night, Vikings fans need to get their cheese heads ready to go because this week, we’re all Packers fans.
The Vikings’ Pass Rush Urgently Needs to Generate Pressure
A couple weeks ago, we saw what happened against the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn’s talented defense generated a remarkable amount of pressure on Kirk Cousins, completely derailing Minnesota’s offense. Minnesota’s talented group simply didn’t have an answer, leading to the 40-3 outcome. It was a good lesson on what can occur when a defense relentlessly pressures a QB. The Vikings’ pass rush needs to emulate what Dallas accomplished.
Kevin O’Connell Gives Updates on 4 Injured Vikings
Over the past few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have been banged up and dealing with numerous lingering injuries. It makes sense given that the team played three games over the course of 12 days, but the hope is that the team would begin getting healthy over their mini-bye week during the Thanksgiving holiday.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0