Washington State

Vikings Rookie CB to Undergo Knee Surgery

The Minnesota Vikings got some more bad news on Monday regarding their 2022 NFL Draft class. Second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. is going to need surgery to repair his injured knee. The injury kept him out of Week 12 against the Patriots forcing Duke Shelley into a starting spot for the first time in 2022.
The 7 Surprises from Vikings Win over Patriots

This is Episode 169 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises from Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Mac Jones, Jalen Reagor, and the Vikings ability to come from behind are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
Reaction to Vikings Week 12 Win over Patriots

This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, gunslinging Cousins, and the kicker are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Bottomless Root Beers with Kirk Cousins

Kyle Brandt shared a video on Twitter that features a certain quarterback expressing his desire to head to Applebee’s for “bottomless root beers.”. Indeed, Kirk Cousins joins Brandt in the comical video. Minnesota’s QB1 leans into the notion that he’s not particularly trendy or cool. Instead, Cousins gets depicted as a suburban dad, a family man who will make corny jokes.
Get Your Cheese Heads Ready, Vikings Fans

In a usual week, the fans of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are mortal enemies. Regardless of who they play, Packers fans root against the Vikings, and Vikings fans root against the Packers. Week 12 is a little bit different, though. On Sunday night, Vikings fans need to get their cheese heads ready to go because this week, we’re all Packers fans.
The Vikings’ Pass Rush Urgently Needs to Generate Pressure

A couple weeks ago, we saw what happened against the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn’s talented defense generated a remarkable amount of pressure on Kirk Cousins, completely derailing Minnesota’s offense. Minnesota’s talented group simply didn’t have an answer, leading to the 40-3 outcome. It was a good lesson on what can occur when a defense relentlessly pressures a QB. The Vikings’ pass rush needs to emulate what Dallas accomplished.
Kevin O’Connell Gives Updates on 4 Injured Vikings

Over the past few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have been banged up and dealing with numerous lingering injuries. It makes sense given that the team played three games over the course of 12 days, but the hope is that the team would begin getting healthy over their mini-bye week during the Thanksgiving holiday.
