Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner get close to Qatari leader at World Cup

By Emily Crane
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bj2SP_0jNT5vB900

Looks like Javanka have gotten a case of World Cup fever.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner rubbed shoulders with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on Thursday as they soaked up the international soccer madness.

The former first daughter joined her husband and their three children — Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6 — at the Lusail Stadium to watch Brazil take down Serbia in the early stages of the World Cup tournament.

Ivanka and Jared, who both served as senior advisors to former President Trump, were spotted mingling with politicians and Middle Eastern businessmen throughout the match.

At one point, Trump’s eldest daughter — who revealed earlier this month she was done with politics and would play no part in her dad’s 2024 presidential campaign — was pictured engaging with the Qatari prime minister.

Ivanka, dressed in a long-sleeved white midi dress, could be seen laughing with the Middle Eastern leader as they stood in what appeared to be a private box within the stadium.

Jared Kushner was deep in conversation Qatari billionaire businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi as Ivanka Trump spoke to their son.
The former first daughter joined her husband and their three children — Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6 — as they watched Brazil take on Serbia.
Meanwhile, Kushner was deep in conversation with Nasser Al-Khelaifi — a Qatari billionaire businessman and president of the French soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain.

In his role as a presidential advisor, Kushner had repeatedly traveled to the Middle East for peace talks throughout the Trump administration.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Ivanka, Jared and the kids planned to stay in Qatar — or if they’d be watching on as the USA play England later Friday.

Their World Cup pit stop comes after the family spent the past several days vacationing in Egypt.

Ivanka was spotted engaging with the Qatari PM — just weeks after revealing she was done with politics.
Kushner appeared to get animated as he sat alongside Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of the French soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain.
The family jetted off on their getaway earlier this week after Ivanka skipped her dad’s 2024 campaign announcement at Mar-a-Lago — and later revealed she had no future plans to “be involved in politics.”

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said in a statement at the time.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”

Community Policy