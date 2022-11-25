ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Career conman scams Irish tourists out of $2K in Times Square: cops

By Joe Marino, Amanda Woods, Steven Vago
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pru9h_0jNT5tPh00

A homeless career conman with more than 65 prior busts scammed two Irish tourists out of $2,000 in Times Square on Thanksgiving, cops and sources said.

The two 27-year-old tourists saw Elliot Brightman, 61, playing a shell game at Broadway and West 49th Street around 3:15 pm. Thursday when they decided to try their hand at it, authorities said.

One of the women threw down $1,000 for Brightman’s game, which involved three bottle caps and a small ball on a table, cops said.

The aim of the game is to try and keep an eye on the bottle cap with the ball underneath as the caps are moved around.

When she lost the round, Brightman urged her to play again and put in another $1,000 to win her money back, authorities

When her pal did so, Brightman grabbed all of the cash and bolted, cops and sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYPRa_0jNT5tPh00
Elliot Brightman, 61, scammed two Irish tourists out of $2,000 during a shell game at Broadway and West 49th Street on Thanksgiving Day.
picture alliance via Getty Image

Police caught up to Brightman a short time later after witnesses reported that they thought the women were in trouble.

The career conman was charged with grand larceny, fraudulent accosting, possession of a gambling device, and promoting gambling, cops and sources said.

But the visiting duo did not get their $2,000 back, and cops believe Brightman handed the money over to someone else.

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWjgR_0jNT5tPh00
Elliot Brightman is seen at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Nov. 25, 2022.
Robert Mecea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LA1o_0jNT5tPh00
Brightman is accused of conning two tourists in Times Square.
Robert Mecea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5tGN_0jNT5tPh00
Brightman has more than 65 prior busts.
Robert Mecea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20O0MI_0jNT5tPh00
The career conman scammed two Irish tourists out of $2,000 in Times Square on Thanksgiving.
Robert Mecea

Brightman appeared in court on Friday night, where Assistant District Attorney Chelsea McGee said a witness identified him — after he told police they had the wrong guy.

“It is another guy. I don’t have sh–t. I only have 40 dollars in my wallet,” Brightman allegedly told cops.

Prosecutors requested he be cut loose on supervised release and cited his long criminal history, which includes six felony convictions, one violent felony conviction, 54 misdemeanors and ten failures to appear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaAgX_0jNT5tPh00
The two 27-year-old women were visiting Times Square on Thanksgiving Day, where they were scammed out of $2,000 at Broadway and West 49th Street.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brightman’s lengthy rap sheet dates back to 1982, when he was busted for running a game of three-card monte in Midtown, police sources said.

His rap sheet also includes arrests for promoting gambling, criminal possession of a controlled substance, trademark counterfeiting and fraudulent accosting, the sources said.

He was most recently arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in 2017, in the confines of the Sixth Precinct, which covers Greenwich Village and the West Village.

He also previously served time in state prison for grand larceny, state Correction records show.

Judge Rachel Pauley ordered Brighton be placed on supervised release. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building

A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.”  It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday.  The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD brass rip bail reform while shouting out recently-freed repeat offender on live TV

He’s the NYPD’s new poster boy for bail “reform.” Cops say an ex-con who has done state time for rape and robbery has become such a prolific shoplifter that he got a TV shout-out Monday from police brass. Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, remains free despite being busted on petit larceny charges 33 times since mid-August, including on Nov. 16 when he was arrested for 23 separate thefts from two Duane Reade stores in Manhattan, according to court records and police sources. And those came after another petit larceny arrest Oct. 14, six charges on Oct. 11, two others on Sept. 30 and one more on Aug. 19. Under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul

The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC dad used 7-year-old son as ‘prop’ to flaunt ghost gun stash: prosecutors

An Upper East Side dad was indicted this week for allegedly building 14 ghost guns in his apartment — and shockingly using his 7-year-old son as a “prop” to show off part of his stash, prosecutors said.  The indictment against Cory Davis, 41, was unsealed Monday, weeks after he sent a photo of his young son holding two of the weapons to a group chat with family and friends on Nov. 7, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.  The photo alarmed one of the recipients, who notified the NYPD, and sent it the snap, prosecutors said.  Cops tracked Davis down at a separate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man shot and killed in Staten Island

A man was fatally shot on Staten Island Monday evening — and police are searching for two possible gunmen, authorities said. The victim, 53, was blasted in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. on Broad Street near Cedar Street in Stapleton, the NYPD said. The man was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center and pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made, and police are searching for one male wearing all black and another male wearing a red jacket, authorities said. The pair fled toward the back of another property on Broad Street, according to the NYPD. It’s unclear if one or both suspects fired at the victim and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The identification of the victim was not released pending family notification.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Mariah Carey is inviting guests to her NYC penthouse this holiday season

The “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, is opening her doors this holiday season to some very lucky guests. In partnership with Booking.com, the self-proclaimed diva herself is inviting a pair of travelers — not to mention diehard fans — for an “epic holiday experience in New York City.” The experience will include a three-night stay at the Plaza hotel on Central Park South, replete with a cocktail hour and a Christmas card photoshoot at Carey’s penthouse apartment. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and yours truly is beyond excited and here for the moments!” Carey says in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills about 3:25 a.m. Sept. 25. A 23-year-old ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams touts NYPD subway rescue as proof that his ‘blue surge’ in transit system is working

Two NYPD officers who saved a homeless man after he fell onto the subway tracks in Harlem over the weekend were on the clock thanks to the police department’s “omnipresence” initiative in the transit system, Mayor Adams said Monday. Speaking at the 116th Street station where the rescue took place Thanksgiving Day, Adams told reporters that the officers, Taufique Bokth and Brunel Victor, were ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The Bronx

You better think twice before your impatience pushes you to drive down a bus lane or, worse yet, double park on one and creating a traffic jam. The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced last week that it has activated its automated bus lane enforcement cameras for the first time in The Bronx. They are now on the Bx12 and the Bx41 routes and will activate it in the coming days along the Bx19.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Erratic NYC tenant runs amok, allegedly stabs neighbor: ‘She has been nothing but trouble’

A Queens woman who allegedly spent months harassing her neighbor and landlord was arrested Saturday for stabbing her fellow tenant, police and witnesses told The Post. The alleged attacker and the victim each rented separate units in the multi-family home in South Ozone Park, where the landlord lived downstairs. The bloody assault unfolded just before 8 a.m. when Najia M. Vaughn allegedly knocked on her neighbor’s door, began arguing with the woman inside, then pulled out a knife and cut the 31-year-old victim on the forehead, chest and leg, residents and authorities said. Vaughn, 28, fled and was arrested about a block away, police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy