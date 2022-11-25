Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rocky season thus far. After a horrendous start to the season, Los Angeles actually started to pick up some momentum with wins over lesser teams. However, there are still huge concerns with this team, especially after Monday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers.
The Los Angeles Lakers appeared to be on the right track heading into Monday’s game against the reeling Utah Jazz. However, they blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost at home. It’s a bad loss, to be sure, but teams come back to win games all the time.
