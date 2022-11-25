Read full article on original website
Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn Highlight 2023 TidalWave Fest in Atlantic City
It looks like a big lineup for the 2nd annual TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City August 11 - 13, 2023. The country music festival will be held on the beach, between the ocean and the world famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. Headliners include Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, and Brooks and...
Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
Two Local Spots Make List of 30 Best Bowls of Chili in New Jersey
Looking to find the best chili in Atlantic and Cape May counties? There was one place in each county that make the list of NJ.com's 30 best bowls of chili (and chili dogs) in New the entire state. Writers Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider do a great job of ranking...
Win an Office Party for You and Your Co-Workers at The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City
Do you and your co-workers want to have some post-work holiday fun this season?. We want to hook you and your favorite co-workers up with an office party at the Yard at Bally's Atlantic City!. As a winner, you and 19 of your favorite co-workers will be invited to a...
Holiday train ride returns to Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Enters All-Time Jeopardy! Win List
Ocean City's Jeopardy! phenom Cris Pannulo fought back from second place in the Jeopardy round to win his 16th consecutive game Monday night. After winning another $39,800, for a 16-night total of $566,344, Cris etched his name in the Jeopardy! record book, climbing into the top ten all-time money winners list at number ten.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs in 2023
Some chain restaurants come and go, some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings
Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch
When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread
I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
Holiday Fun! Horse & Carriage Rides in Beach Haven, NJ
Nothing says Christmas and the holidays like a horse & carriage ride, to me. This sounds like so much fun and it's for a great cause in Beach Haven. If you watch Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, you know there's always a horse & carriage of some sort, I just love it.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Starbucks Closing Briefly for Construction
Be advised: Starbucks in Egg Harbor Township will be closing for a few days this week for interior construction. For a short amount of time on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll want to get your Pumpkin Spice Latte fix at another area Starbucks location. The Starbucks off E. Black Horse Pike...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Atlantic City, NJ, Wide Receiver Makes SportsCenter Top 10 Plays
There were plenty of highlights plays during the 94th edition of the Thanksgiving day rivalry game between Holy Spirit and Atlantic City on Thursday, a game the Spartans won 63-34. We saw a hook-and-ladder play result in a touchdown, we saw a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Allen...
Update: What We Hope is Coming to This New Shopping Center in Galloway, NJ
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on West White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together. Now, we're speculating what businesses could be moving in, and what we're secretly hoping for. Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've...
2 New Roller Coasters Planned for Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk
Thrill seekers will love this news. Two new roller coasters are reportedly coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. Steel Pier, America's oldest amusement park, announced this week their plans to add two coasters. The Wild Mouse, according to Wildwood Video Archive, will be a spinning coaster. It's slated to debut...
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
