ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ

Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Holiday train ride returns to Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing

The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
LINWOOD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Enters All-Time Jeopardy! Win List

Ocean City's Jeopardy! phenom Cris Pannulo fought back from second place in the Jeopardy round to win his 16th consecutive game Monday night. After winning another $39,800, for a 16-night total of $566,344, Cris etched his name in the Jeopardy! record book, climbing into the top ten all-time money winners list at number ten.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs in 2023

Some chain restaurants come and go, some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings

Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch

When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread

I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
DELAWARE STATE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy