It's been five years since Avengers: Infinity War's trailer premiered and the MCU has never been the same. Marvel Studios itself actually highlighted the milestone and fans were quick to join in. One of the latter entries in the Infinity Saga, the third Avengers movie is a fan-favorite for more than just being the big debut of Thanos as antagonist for the stalwart heroes. Rather, Joe and Anthony Russo found a way to deliver a tale where everyone feels like they have a part to play despite a dizzying cast list. For a lot of folks, this and Endgame are the height of the MCU. (It should also be noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and everyone's collective yearning for more Marvel content during 2020 has only bronzed the memory of this film further.) Still, Infinity War is a winner through and through. Avengers: Endgame's director explained Kevin Feige's secret in generating all that MCU success. In a chat with Deadline, Joe Russo said that injecting as much fun into these movies as possible had a lot to do with it.

5 HOURS AGO