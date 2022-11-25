Read full article on original website
Black Panther 2 box office sales and end credits scene, explained
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has broken a November box office record after mere days. The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther is estimated to have taken $180m (£152.5m) at the box office, including preview sales. These figures rank it as the biggest ever November release in the US, and...
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
10 superhero movies that are better than the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney and Marvel Studios might dominate the box office, but here are 10 superhero movies better than the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Guardians Holiday Special has a DC movie cameo you might miss
James Gunn and Disney Plus have given us an early Christmas present this year in the form of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Part Marvel series, part Christmas movie, the Holiday Special is all fun (read more in our The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special review). Still, it seems Gunn didn’t want Marvel to have all the fun and invited a few choice DC movie stars to cameo in the special.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
Zoe Saldana feels “stuck” doing Avatar and Marvel movies
Since Gamora’s kind-of-but-not-really death in Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War, Zoe Saldana has been able to, at least, have a bit of a break from playing the character throughout MCU Phase 4. First appearing in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Gamora quickly became an integral MCU character due to her connection to Thanos, the Mad Titan and main villain of the Infinity Saga.
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
Chris Pratt takes us behind the scenes of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Chris Pratt shared a post taking fans behind the scenes of the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," now streaming on Disney+.
Simu Liu Slams Tarantino for Anti-Marvel Comments: Golden Age Was ‘White as Hell’
Simu Liu has had it with auteurs debating the merits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the same day that comments from Quentin Tarantino decrying the “Marvel-ization” of Hollywood went viral, Simu Liu followed up on Twitter to take filmmakers like the “Pulp Fiction” director and Martin Scorsese to task for their takedowns of the MCU. “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” wrote Liu, whose 2021 “Shang-Chi” broke ground as the first Marvel movie with an Asian lead and grossed more than...
Ryan Reynolds tweeted this small MCU character and we need answers
When it comes to a new Marvel movie or Marvel series in the superhero franchise, any character is really on the table. Between crossover cameos and now the multiverse opening up the world of crimefighters across different dimensions, the MCU is full of collaboration. But, the question is can the next character team up be the unlikely duo of Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool and Loki’s Miss Minutes?
New Marvel Fan Theory May Reveal Hidden MCU Skrull Ahead of Secret Invasion
What are the Skrulls now up to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That's a question that hung over all of Phase 4, but will only be answered in the upcoming Phase 5 storyline – starting with the Secret Invasion Disney+ series. A new MCU theory is catching on with fans – one that predicts that a major pivotal player we saw in Phase 4 could have been a Skrull the whole time – causing some major trouble for Nick Fury, Captain Marvel, and possibly all of Earth!
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Marvel Releases New Poster Featuring Kevin Bacon
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and it's been a hit with critics and audiences alike. Currently, Marvel's newest "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 89% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the James Gunn-directed special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a good watch for the holidays." The special follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). When the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released last month, fans were delighted to learn that Bacon would be appearing as himself, and now there's a brand new poster featuring the Footloose star.
Quentin Tarantino explains the one reason why teens love MCU movies
Like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino is not the biggest fan of MCU movies. Recently, the director spoke about how the Marvel and DC movie franchises have been detrimental to Hollywood by destroying the notion of the ‘movie star’. He has also spoken about how he is no fan of Disney, saying that when one of his movies was released alongside a Star Wars movie, the company allegedly attempted to force his movie out of certain theatres.
Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Released 5 Years Ago Today
It's been five years since Avengers: Infinity War's trailer premiered and the MCU has never been the same. Marvel Studios itself actually highlighted the milestone and fans were quick to join in. One of the latter entries in the Infinity Saga, the third Avengers movie is a fan-favorite for more than just being the big debut of Thanos as antagonist for the stalwart heroes. Rather, Joe and Anthony Russo found a way to deliver a tale where everyone feels like they have a part to play despite a dizzying cast list. For a lot of folks, this and Endgame are the height of the MCU. (It should also be noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and everyone's collective yearning for more Marvel content during 2020 has only bronzed the memory of this film further.) Still, Infinity War is a winner through and through. Avengers: Endgame's director explained Kevin Feige's secret in generating all that MCU success. In a chat with Deadline, Joe Russo said that injecting as much fun into these movies as possible had a lot to do with it.
How Joyce Chopra Filmed the First Live Birth on Television — Hers
In 1972, filmmaker Joyce Chopra welcomed her daughter into the world—and invited all the world to see in her groundbreaking documentary, 'Joyce at 34.'
DC Fan Edits Robert Downey Jr. Into Superman Returns as Lex Luthor
Earlier this month, Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. took to social media to share that he had recently shaved his head ahead of production on his new HBO series, The Sympathizer but while the hairdo is for that series — in which Downey will be taking on multiple roles, thus making a shaved head an easy choice — fans haven't been able to stop imagining him as DC villain Lex Luthor. Now, one DC fan has taken things to the next level by editing the actor into Superman Returns.
Mental_Floss
