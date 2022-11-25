ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Sheriff ‘Pardons’ Turkey for Breaking Into Home

Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister “pardoned” a turkey “from any criminal damage charges” after it broke into a Kansas home. Video from the Nov. 10 incident  shows feathers flying as the deputies tried to catch the intruder.

