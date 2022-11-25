Sheriff ‘Pardons’ Turkey for Breaking Into Home

Family of four. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, welcomed their second child on Monday, a baby boy named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, “7lbs 8oz 🤍,” with a photo of the infant lying on a Mahomes-printed blanket. Although the baby’s face was not featured in the snap, Mahomes and Matthews did include a silver diamond chain with the name “Bronze” engraved in the middle. On Sunday, Matthews, 27, showed off her baby bump on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs defeated...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO