El Dorado, AR

MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado closes its doors after over a year of business

By Abby Johnson
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — After opening its doors in September 2021, Mulekick @ MAD has closed its doors for the last time on November 23, 2022. The restaurant that featured craft beer, original pizzas, and live music, had its last dinner service on Wednesday evening.

MuleKick started in Magnolia in 2018 and branched out to a second location in El Dorado in September of 2021. After a little over a year of business, the restaurant announced this week that they would be closing their El Dorado doors while still keeping their original Magnolia location open.

On their Facebook page, MuleKick stated, “Even though our time in El Dorado has come to an end, we are grateful for the friends made (both crew members and customers), memories gained and lessons learned…Please support your local eateries and businesses, both in person and via social media. You have no idea the impact a visit, like, follow and reviews can make.”

As they close the doors on their El Dorado location, MuleKick owner, Christy’s Ouei, is in the works of opening her version of a 30’s era speakeasy with her new business Lefty’s on the Square anticipated to be open in 2023.

WJTV 12

