Mifflinburg, PA

First Evangelical Hospital banquet celebrates local philanthropy

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Mifflinburg, Pa. — For the first time, Evangelical Community Hospital hosted a National Philanthropy Day banquet in recognition of community impact. The banquet will now be held every year.

Members of the community gathered at Rusty Rail Brewing Company on November 15 for the event. The banquet celebrated various pillars of the community: basic services and infrastructure; economic development; business and nonprofit organizations; leadership and elected officials; healthcare, wellness, and recreation; arts and culture; and education.

Opening the event, Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital stated, “We are honored to be able to recognize and appreciate some of our most extraordinary community members, who have influenced one or more of the foundational community pillars through their own philanthropy, leadership, and service.”

Guest speaker Barbara Hudock, CEO and Founding Partner of Hudock Capital Group, LLC, set the tone by speaking about the benefits of giving—not just in support for the community, but also the sense of accomplishment that comes from contributing funds, time, and commitment to a big-picture cause.

During the banquet, James Apple received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. He has demonstrated over 20 years of experience as a volunteer and philanthropist to Evangelical Community Hospital and the community as a whole.

Apple joined the Hospital's Board of Directors in 1967 and has been involved in the Boy Scouts of America Susquehanna Council, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Board of Directors, Gettysburg College Board of Trustees, and Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Aucker highlighted Apple's long-term commitment in her presentation, saying, “Evangelical has been serving the community for 96 years and Jim has served it 57% of the time it’s been in existence. Kindness is Jim’s superpower, and he espouses it every day. Whether he recognizes it or not, it is a force that has changed the lives around him for the better. From his example, I have learned that kindness is really an act of courage that matters. Kindness is life changing. And it is kindness that binds us together like nothing else.”

Other awards given recognizing contributions to the Hospital and the community-at-large were:

Philanthropist of the Year– Gloria Faylor KarchnerPhilanthropy Advocate of the Year– W. Gale Reish, MDPhysician Philanthropist of the Year– John P. Furia, MD, SUN Orthopaedics of EvangelicalBusiness Philanthropist of the Year– Silvertip, Inc.Young Philanthropist of the Year– Kylie Kuhns, Kelsey’s DreamCommunity Service Award of the Year– Emily Gorski, DIG Furniture Bank

President’s Awards

Robert Gronlund (presented to wife, DeOnne Gronlund, in his memory)Dale MillerJoseph McGranaghanU.S. Representative Fred KellerMilton Fire Department, Inc.

“The work of building a vibrant community is never done. Those we are honoring today are examples of individuals who are keeping a hopeful future in front of us. These are hard times but also extraordinary ones. We must remember, revive, and celebrate the principles that built our communities,” Aucker said as she closed the event.

