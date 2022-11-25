ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher: Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and I kiss ‘like teenagers,’ ‘love each other’

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIOQS_0jNT5A8M00

Cher revealed she and Alexander “AE” Edwards kiss “like teenagers” and “love each other” while defending their 40-year age gap.

After the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer, 76, tweeted a photo of the music executive, 36, on Wednesday, one of her followers asked which of his qualities she admires most.

“He’s Kind, Smart, Hilarious … & We [kiss] Like Teenagers,” Cher wrote.

He’s Kind ,Smart, Hilarious…& We 🫦Like Teenagers

— Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022

The Grammy winner doubled down on those attributes in another tweet , writing, “I [love] HIM BECAUSE HE WASNT AFRAID. HES KIND,HILARIOUS, SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL. WE TALK & LAUGH.

“WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED,” she continued. “DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER,YAH,I’M NOT BOO FKN HOO.”

She went on to write, “He’s 36 & In End He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He’s Consistent one, I’m The Skittish one. We love each other.”

He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.
Neither One Wanted2 Make LONG✈️. TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC,NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E🔥Grill,
Must say he was different 4 Me.

— Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022

The couple’s romance first made headlines earlier this month when they were photographed leaving a Craig’s dinner date in Los Angeles holding hands . Edwards also kissed Cher’s hand during their car ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEbY6_0jNT5A8M00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EycN_0jNT5A8M00

The Oscar winner then clapped back at criticism of their relationship via social media.

“Love doesn’t know math, it sees,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, noting that she and her partner were “happy and not bothering anyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLTuj_0jNT5A8M00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAZQc_0jNT5A8M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuzbs_0jNT5A8M00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sprDu_0jNT5A8M00

Cher added, “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [flying] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

The “Believe” singer was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She shares sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, with the late musicians, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpPXe_0jNT5A8M00
Edwards dated Amber Rose until 2021.
Getty Images for Def Jam Recordi

As for Edwards, the rapper most recently dated Amber Rose , welcoming son Slash , now 3, with the model in October 2019.

Rose, 39, accused Edwards of cheating on her with multiple women in August 2021, writing, “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him.”

Edwards confirmed his infidelity later that same month when he said he got “caught” and Rose “had enough.”

Comments / 47

JuneT
3d ago

Yep, he came after her.... may be looking for fame or money....no 36 year old is truly in love with a 76 year old.

Reply
8
Angel
3d ago

Cher is a smart woman she's having fun a good time romance she's happily divorced and enjoys her lifestyle she leads just being Cher ...

Reply
4
Zachariah Propps
3d ago

Anybody else grossed out or we just being haters. Keep it to yourself Cher and WTF her new dude is.

Reply(2)
5
