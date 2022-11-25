ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
CNET

How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone

You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
TechSpot

Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
Apple Insider

Apple scrapped a $49 Apple Pencil for iPhone, claims rumor

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A purported leak on Chinese social media site Weibo says Apple made a million of a newApple Pencil, that could work with the iPhone — and scrapped all of them. The Apple Pencil...
Cult of Mac

Apple apparently canceled $49 Apple Pencil launch with iPhone support at the last minute

A sketchy rumor claims Apple planned to introduce a $49 Apple Pencil with iPhone compatibility. The company wanted to launch the budget Apple Pencil alongside new iPhones in September. For unclear reasons, though, Apple changed its mind at the last minute and canceled the product’s launch. Apple apparently produced...
Cult of Mac

SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store

In an unexpected development, SwiftKey is back on the App Store just a month after Microsoft removed the virtual keyboard app. The move comes following customer feedback about the discontinuation of SwiftKey for iOS. SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store. SwiftKey’s last major update dropped in August...
hypebeast.com

Concept Images of What It Would Be Like if Apple Combined Its iPhone With AirPods

A common issue amongst Apple AirPods users is that they can be easily misplaced. Since it requires a case for themselves and a second entity for additional charging, it can often be forgotten. Now, visualizer and designer Zarruk Taiseer has revealed concept images that imagine what it would be like if Apple combined its iPhone with its AirPods, ultimately defeating the issue of having to separate the AirPods and the phone.
Digital Trends

You simply have to see this amazing fan-made folding iPhone

Foldable phones are notoriously difficult to master, and Samsung had to endure a colossal display quality failure before breaking through with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Apple, on the other hand, is still on the fence and may be waiting for the tech to fully mature before it makes a splash with a potential foldable iPhone.
Engadget

Apple’s 2022 App Store Awards put the focus on ‘cultural impact’

BeReal, the new social media app that exploded in popularity over the past few months, is one of the biggest winners for this year's Apple's App Store Awards. It won iPhone App of the Year for giving people an authentic glimpse into their friend's and family's every day lives, the tech giant said in its announcement. In all, Apple highlighted 16 apps and games for 2022 that delivered "exceptional experiences and [made] a profound cultural impact."
TVGuide.com

Black Friday 2022: Get Microsoft Office for Just $30

For Black Friday, StackCommerce is offering TV Guide readers a deal on a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021. For just $30, you can get the Windows or Mac version of Microsoft Office. Normally, the lifetime license costs $349. That's a whopping 91% off for Black Friday. With Microsoft...
