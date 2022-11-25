ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
torquenews.com

Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
CarBuzz.com

Roadster Shop Introduces Ready-Made Modern Chassis For Chevy K5 Blazer

Roadster Shop (RS) has become the go-to destination for custom restomod builds. In recent months, it provided the chassis for the Ford Eluminator Concept, and the Ringbrothers used its services for a couple of its amazing SEMA 2022 builds. The famous shop also provides thousands of ready-made chassis for the...
gmauthority.com

Pallet Carrying LT7 Name Foreshadows C8 Corvette ZR1 Engine

GM is developing a fresh twin-turbo V8 to power the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1, and now, a new image just hit the web foreshadowing the imminent arrival of the ZR1’s boosted LT7 engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the forthcoming C8 Corvette ZR1 will offer ultra-high performance...
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field

The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lima News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars

Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Motorious

Someone Already Crashed A C8 Z06 Corvette

Back on October 23 Instagram account zr1_m7 shared one of the sadder images we’ve seen lately: a busted-up C8 Corvette Z06 sitting sideways at an intersection. Taken in Bloomfield, Michigan, the photo is the aftermath of an accident and has people quite upset. Considering production for the new Z06 will be quite limited and lots of enthusiasts and collectors can’t wait to get their hands on one, that’s understandable.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
RideApart

This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers

There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk: Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Just Completed 500-Mile Drive

Many wonder whether the upcoming Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi will really have a range of 500 miles (804 km), specifically when fully loaded. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October that the range of the Tesla Semi was calculated with cargo - "Just to be clear, 500 miles with the cargo on level ground."
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
Motorious

Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard

Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
