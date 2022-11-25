ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

About 1 in 35 U.S. Pregnancies Exposed to Opioids

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dv3mw_0jNT4h2000

FRIDAY, Nov. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Researchers have found that nearly 3% of pregnancies in the United States were exposed to addictive opioid drugs.

The finding stems from an analysis of data from 21,905 pregnant women in what's dubbed the ECHO program (Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes), a federally funded effort to investigate the effects of early life exposures on several key areas of child health.

The new study found opioid use in pregnancy was more prevalent in white individuals. It was also more common in women with a history of depression and multiple substance use.

Most of the prenatal opioid use was connected to a prescription drug.

"Previous studies have not adequately described people in the U.S. who use opioids during pregnancy, a fact that has limited the efficacy of past public health interventions," said study leader Ruby Nguyen , an associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

"As the first nationwide sample of pregnant people to describe their opioid use, the findings of this study can be useful in future efforts to reduce opioid use during pregnancy and limit the negative consequences of fetal exposure to opioids," she said in a university news release.

"This large number of pregnancies in the ECHO program allowed us to investigate opioid use, which is difficult to do in smaller studies because it is a fairly rare exposure in the general population -- rare, albeit potentially life-altering," said Nguyen, who is also an investigator in the ECHO program.

To identify those at risk for prenatal opioid exposure, she said it will be important to evaluate the potential benefits of screening for the depression and multiple substance use that may also occur in those with addictive behavior.

"While our data were limited on specific details of the type of opioids used, we provide evidence that much of the opioid use during pregnancy originated from prescriptions," Nguyen said. "Therefore, to address the potential risks with pregnancy, policies to reduce general opioid availability, as well as programs focused on addressing prescription use for the management of both pain and opioid use disorder, should be further explored to target appropriate opioid use."

The findings were published recently in the Journal of Women's Health .

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on opioid use during pregnancy .

SOURCE: University of Minnesota School of Public Health, news release, Nov. 21, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

COVID in Pregnancy Can Vary — Get Vaccinated to Stay Safe

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When pregnant women contract COVID-19, one in 10 will have moderate, severe or even critical symptoms, a new study finds. So it’s important they get their COVID vaccines, experts say. “Given that patients in all trimesters of pregnancy are susceptible to infection and severe respiratory illness from COVID-19, these findings add urgency to the need for vaccination of all pregnant individuals,” said study...
The Herald News

Type of Medicare Could Influence Cancer Patients' Outcomes

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Your chances of surviving cancer could depend on the type of Medicare plan you have, a new study reports. Americans enrolled in a privatized, cost-saving Medicare Advantage plan are more likely to die within a month of undergoing complex cancer surgery, compared to those in traditional Medicare, the researchers found. Those covered by Medicare Advantage were 1.5 times more likely to die within...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

Caregiving Can Heighten Loneliness, or Ease It

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Taking care of a loved one can either be a break from loneliness or help to bring loneliness on, depending on your circumstances, new research shows. Researchers broadly studied the issue, using data from 28 studies with more than 190,000 participants in 21 countries. They found certain types of caregiving — such as volunteering and caring for grandchildren — offered protection against loneliness in people over age 50. ...
The Herald News

New COVID Variant XBB Is Gaining Ground Among Americans

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – U.S. health officials are tracking a new COVID variant that's a combination of two earlier Omicron subvariants. Known as XBB, this latest subvariant now represents 3.1% of new COVID cases throughout the U.S. and 5% of cases in the Northeast. Based on preliminary estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of XBB may be doubling every 12 days. However,...
The Herald News

Transgender Youth Much More Likely to Have Troubled Sleep

THURSDAY, Nov. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Transgender youth are more likely than others to experience sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea, and researchers now recommend these young people be screened for sleep problems. “Transgender and gender-nonconforming identity may precede mental health disorders, and both influence insomnia diagnosis,” said study co-author Galit Levi Dunietz, an epidemiologist in the University of Michigan neurology department's division of sleep medicine. For...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Herald News

Climate Change May Bring More Fungal Lung Infections

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fungal lung infections are spreading to parts of the United States where they were once never seen — likely a result of climate change, experts say. To the average person, the term fungal infection may conjure up thoughts of athlete's foot or toenail problems. But some fungus species cause potentially severe respiratory infections, when a person inhales microscopic spores from fungi in the soil. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

Advent of 'Bloodless Medicine' Is Helping Some Patients Avoid Transfusions

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Before Andrea Acerra, 45, had a hysterectomy due to heavy periods in November, she received an iron infusion to boost her red blood cell count and stave off the need for a transfusion. "I was just worried about side effects from the iron, but there were none," said Acerra, a senior medical assistant in Bay Shore, N.Y. South Shore University Hospital in Bay...
The Herald News

Lead Toxin Concerns Spur Recall of Toddler Sippy Cups

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Parents whose toddlers use certain Green Sprouts bottles or cups need to discard them immediately because of a risk of lead exposure, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns. When the base of the cups come apart, it exposes a solder dot that contains lead, according to a CPSC news release. “Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause...
The Herald News

Lots of Teen Boys Use Steroids, Often With Side Effects

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Steroid users, especially teen boys and young men, seem indifferent to the serious side effects and dependency associated with use of the drugs, a new study finds. “We’re seeing more young adults and adolescent boys engaging in risk behaviors, such as the use of steroids, to achieve what many see as the ideal male body,” said lead author Kyle Ganson, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. ...
The Herald News

Allergies & Asthma: Keep Sneezes & Wheezes at Bay This Holiday Season

SATURDAY, Nov. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) – It’s possible to have a joy-filled holiday season while keeping allergies and asthma in check. Being aware of triggers is a key, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). “While the holidays bring much joy, some of the good times can be derailed by allergy and asthma flares,” said allergist Dr. Kathleen May, president of ACAAI. “A few well-placed...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy