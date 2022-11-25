Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Business Q&A: The Andersons, Anderson Hay & Grain Co., Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Strong history and experienced personnel can be invaluable to a company — but so can an infusion of youthful enthusiasm and talent. The Anderson Hay and Grain Company in Ellensburg is fortunate to have all of the above, CEO Mark Anderson believes. And as a third-generation leader of the company, Anderson is pleased to see his children and others in their age group helping the business grow.
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima (West Valley)
The day after Thanksgiving, many families got to work getting their houses in the holiday spirit. I took a drive around Yakima and got some quick pictures of random houses in the West Valley area (and a couple homes I passed on my way back to my residence) that were lit up.
Yakima Herald Republic
Road trip: 24 hours exploring downtown Ellensburg
Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. This Explore series focuses on road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through.
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
Authentic New Mexican Restaurant Waiting to Wow You in Richland
Richand is home to a new authentic Mexican restaurant. El Agave has been open for just a few months in its new location on Aaron Drive. El Agave offers fresh, authentic Mexican food in a comfortable family environment. We only use the freshest ingredients to prepare all of our dishes – they are all prepared daily by our family in order to ensure the quality of taste for which El Agave has become known for. So come in, taste the flavor of food and enjoy the casual ambiance and attentive servers. If you are in the mood for sizzling fajitas, mouth-watering enchiladas or a great taco salad all in a clean, fun, comfortable atmosphere, you will not be disappointed. We are family-owned, and do our best to treat each of our customers as one of our own family. We look forward to meeting you!
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart surgeries due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 26-27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Small Business Saturday events planned in Yakima, Grandview in 2022
The Main Street Grandview Association is joining the Downtown Association of Yakima and hundreds of other local business districts across the U.S. in the annual Small Business Saturday promotion. Special sales, promotions and prize drawings are planned as the event is celebrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov....
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Four doctors join Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
An OB/GYN doctor, an infectious disease specialist and two cardiologists have joined the staff at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Dr. Noah Qualls has joined Memorial’s Generations OB/GYN. Qualls received his BA in business and finance from the University of Idaho and his doctor of medicine at the University of Washington. He completed his OB/GYN residency at UW as well.
Yakima Herald Republic
James Toothe, 56
James Toothe, 56, of Yakima died Saturday, Nov. 26. Anyone with information regarding James Toothe or his next of kin is asked to contact Rainier Memorial Center at 509-453-9371.
Yakima Herald Republic
Robert E. Maxwell, 86
Robert E. Maxwell, 86, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Popular Tri-Cities plant shop gets 2nd location just in time for holiday shopping
The new location is adding some green to Richland.
Yakima Herald Republic
John Doe added to national database list of unidentified remains in Yakima County
Information about human remains found in the Naches River in April 2010 has been added to a national database of missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases. The website of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, commonly known as NamUs, has four cases of unidentified remains found in Yakima County. The NamUs case for the county’s sole John Doe was created on Oct. 7, according to case information.
westseattleblog.com
Celebration of Life on Saturday for Jose M. Martinez Jr., 1949-2022
Family and friends will gather tonight and tomorrow to remember Jose M. Martinez Jr. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:. Our beloved, Jose Manuel Martinez Jr., was called home to heaven after a short, intense fight with cancer on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM.
Tri-City Herald
End of an era. Old-school Tri-Cities store could be closing after nearly 70 years
Basin Department Store owner Stuart Logg has been selling shoes to Tri-Cities customers almost as long as he could tie them. After 60 years of working at his family store at the corner of West 1st Avenue and Auburn Street in downtown Kennewick, he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his life.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Mountain snow continues Monday, light valley AM snow before cold & cloudy afternoon -Briana
A Winter Storm Warning for additional snowfall this morning over the Cascades and the Blues. 6″-18″ reported from Saturday night to early Monday morning. An additional 2-6″ in the mountains today. The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton may see up to an inch of snow this morning. Dry, cold and cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures in the 30s. VERY COLD tonight! Lows in the teens with clearing skies…bundle up tomorrow morning. Dry tomorrow with increasing clouds throughout the day, highs in the low 30s. Chance of rain/snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold and dry Friday. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:16am Sunset: 4:14pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:22am Sunset: 4:18pm.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima domestic violence advocate Jo Ann Garcia uses her experience to help others
The brightly colored dragonfly tattoos that wrap Jo Ann Garcia’s forearms look poised to fly from her skin at any moment. They symbolize new beginnings, the start of a healing journey. Garcia, 68, has worked at Yakima’s YWCA office for 26 years, serving people in the community who have...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima firefighters save person trapped for 5.5 hours
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department was joined by firefighters at the IAFF Yakima Training Center on November 25 for an entrapment emergency, according to the IAFF YTC post. Someone had gotten stuck after “the void they were in suddenly collapsed,” according to the post. As rocks and...
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
Yakima Herald Republic
DNA points to late Yakima man as a suspect in 1972 Utah murder
Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
