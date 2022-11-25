Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Purdue’s stunning upset win over Duke in Phil Knight Legacy tournament
Not a lot of people may have picked Purdue to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Boilermakers stunned the top ranked Duke Blue Devils 75-56 on Sunday. Something that was uncertain about this Purdue team was how they would look with the loss of former star Jaden Ivey, who now plays for the Detroit Pistons. However, Zach Edey and company were lights out.
Down with Duke: Purdue basketball wins tournament championship
Duke held a lead for less than six minutes in the game, giving it up to Purdue with 12:40 still to play in the first half. The No. 24 Boilermakers (6-0) picked up their second win against a Top 10 opponent this season against the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-2) Sunday evening in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.
Everything Coach Jon Scheyer said following Duke's blowout loss to Purdue
After escaping against Oregon State in the opening round of the PK85 Legacy event and playing much better against Xavier the second round, Duke Basketball landed a spot in the event's championship game against Purdue. Early on the Blue Devil defense seemed poised to earn head coach Jon Scheyer his...
saturdaytradition.com
Week 4 B1G basketball power rankings: A surge for the Boilermakers
Purdue might have turned in one of the best weekend performances by a Big Ten team in recent memory, when it not only beat 2 top-10 teams — Gonzaga and Duke — in a 3-day span, but dominated them. Will the outburst, in combination with a win over...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Why the Big Ten championship game means more to Purdue than Michigan
Conventional wisdom dictates that the upcoming Big Ten championship game is a heck of a lot more meaningful for Michigan than Purdue. The unbeaten Wolverines are looking to clinch a College Football Playoff berth. The 8-4 Boilermakers are there because West Lafayette is just west enough of Bloomington to be included in the right division. Purdue seemingly doesn’t have much more to play for than the ability to add to the program’s “Spoilermakers” lore.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Opening betting line released for Michigan vs. Purdue matchup
The 2022 Big Ten Championship matchup is set, and the opening betting lines for Saturday’s B1G Championship game between Michigan and Purdue have been released on DraftKings. The Wolverines dismantled Ohio State in the final game of the regular season to secure the B1G East and Purdue defeated Indiana...
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell Shares the Passing of Oldest Brother, Sean
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue football's win over Indiana on Saturday, quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared of the passing of his oldest brother, Sean. "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
Coach TV: Tom Allen's full postgame press conference following Indiana's loss to Purdue
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say Saturday night following the Hoosiers' 30-16 loss against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football enters offseason with similar questions as it had last year
Indiana football closed out its whimper of a season with a whimper of a game. The Hoosiers dropped the Old Oaken Bucket game to Purdue, 30-16. It’s the second straight rivalry game win for the Boilermakers and their fourth in the last five contests. And now, once again, Indiana...
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss to Rival Purdue
The Old Oaken Bucket will stay with Purdue as the Boilermakers shut down Indiana 30-16 on the Hoosiers' home turf Saturday. Indiana coach Tom Allen addressed the media in his final post game press conference of the season. Read his transcript, or watch the video.
Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)
One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm highlights ‘problems’ of slowing down Michigan RBs Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards
Jeff Brohm is well aware of just how dangerous the Michigan running game can be. Brohm discussed this at his weekly press conference on Monday. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are a force to be reckoned with in the Michigan backfield. Both have proven just how deadly they can be this season. Edwards is coming off of a 216 yards rushing performance against Ohio State.
readthereporter.com
Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School graduate, neurologist aims to make an impact through prestigious White House Fellow program
Dr. Harrison Hines recognizes how special this opportunity is for him. The 2008 Carmel High School graduate was selected from thousands of applicants to be one of 15 people elected as a 2022-23 White House House Fellow. “Envisioned by John Gardner and enacted by a 1964 executive order by President...
Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
Delphi suspect Richard Allen reveals safety fears have led to dramatic move by his wife in letter blasted by sleuths
DELPHI murders suspect Richard Allen has revealed unspecified safety fears have allegedly forced his wife to quit her job in a letter written from jail. Allen, 50, was arrested last month and charged with the 2017 murders of teenage friends Libby German and Abby Williams in Indiana. In a letter...
