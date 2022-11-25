ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Fans, media react to Purdue’s stunning upset win over Duke in Phil Knight Legacy tournament

Not a lot of people may have picked Purdue to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Boilermakers stunned the top ranked Duke Blue Devils 75-56 on Sunday. Something that was uncertain about this Purdue team was how they would look with the loss of former star Jaden Ivey, who now plays for the Detroit Pistons. However, Zach Edey and company were lights out.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Why the Big Ten championship game means more to Purdue than Michigan

Conventional wisdom dictates that the upcoming Big Ten championship game is a heck of a lot more meaningful for Michigan than Purdue. The unbeaten Wolverines are looking to clinch a College Football Playoff berth. The 8-4 Boilermakers are there because West Lafayette is just west enough of Bloomington to be included in the right division. Purdue seemingly doesn’t have much more to play for than the ability to add to the program’s “Spoilermakers” lore.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
BoilermakersCountry

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell Shares the Passing of Oldest Brother, Sean

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue football's win over Indiana on Saturday, quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared of the passing of his oldest brother, Sean. "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)

One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm highlights ‘problems’ of slowing down Michigan RBs Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards

Jeff Brohm is well aware of just how dangerous the Michigan running game can be. Brohm discussed this at his weekly press conference on Monday. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are a force to be reckoned with in the Michigan backfield. Both have proven just how deadly they can be this season. Edwards is coming off of a 216 yards rushing performance against Ohio State.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
SHERIDAN, IN
wevv.com

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy