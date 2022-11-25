Read full article on original website
WBBJ
JPD searches for suspect in north Walmart shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say a dispute between employees in a local Walmart turned violent. At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, police say two employees at Walmart on Emporium Drive in north Jackson got into an altercation in an employee-only freezer. The situation turned physical and one employee...
WBBJ
JPD: Northwest Jackson shooting was self-defense
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has given an update on last week’s road rage incident. On Monday, the department stated that 29-year-old John Eric Henderson, Jr. was shot by another person on November 23 near Old Humboldt Road near Jeremiah Drive. Police say through video “that...
WBBJ
Shooting incident at North Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in North Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene there were police officers at each entrance of the North Walmart. We spoke to...
WBBJ
Police respond to shooting at north Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in north Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were police officers at each entrance of the north Walmart. We spoke to...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/28/22 – 11/29/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
2 employees involved in shooting at Jackson Walmart; Investigation underway
Officers with the City of Jackson Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved two Walmart employees.
WBBJ
West Tennessee blood supply reaches critically low level
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee’s blood supply has reached a critically low level, LIFELINE Blood Services announced Tuesday. LIFELINE says the shortage, which is caused by several issues, is a nationwide problem that also hinders their ability to import blood from other centers. A news release states many...
WBBJ
Gift of hearing: Local clinic to giveaway free pair of premium hearing aids
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local clinic is helping to give the gift of hearing this holiday season. West Tennessee ENT Clinic has launched “The Sounds of Christmas” – an opportunity for one individual to win a free pair of premium hearing aids. If you know someone...
WBBJ
Trenton welcomes the holidays with 2022 Christmas parade
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local town welcomed the holiday spirit with open arms with their annual Christmas parade!. The town of Trenton hosted their fourth annual Christmas parade, with vehicles and floats lining up on South College Street. “We had parades years and years ago, and we just started...
WBBJ
JPD offers women’s self defense class
JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson is helping local women learn to defend themselves. According to information from the City of Jackson Police Department, the second Women’s Self Defense Class will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at T.R. White Sportsplex in Jackson. The...
WBBJ
Judge talks about benefits of Recovery Court
JACKSON, Tenn. — Judge Don Allen spoke at a local organization’s meeting on Monday. The judge made a guest appearance at the Old Hickory Rotary Club meeting in the DoubleTree Hotel. While at the meeting, the judge spoke about Recovery Court and its benefits. Recovery Court is a...
WBBJ
Suspects lead officers on lengthy pursuit in Chester Co.
HENDERSON, Tenn. — We begin tonight with Chester county officers apprehending suspects after a more than 4 hour pursuit. Saturday afternoon, we received a message from a tipster about a possible police chase in Henderson. During the day on Saturday, police got a call about a possible stolen vehicle...
Man sentenced in Haywood County murder, attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after a shooting left a woman dead and a man injured in Brownsville, Tennessee. Wylie Ligon III, 31, pled guilty Monday to the murder of Chelsey Morris and the attempted murder of Bruce Willis of Oklahoma. He will serve 35 years for second-degree murder […]
WBBJ
2022 Christmas parade rolls through Alamo
ALAMO, Tenn. – The town of Alamo held their Christmas parade on Monday!. The parade route was lined with residents watching tractors, cars, wagons and more roll through the town while decorated in lights, gingerbread men and other holiday cheer!. The parade even featured the local fire department!. And...
WBBJ
Entrants sought for upcoming Christmas parade in Paris
PARIS, Tenn. — An upcoming Christmas parade is looking for creative entrants. According to a news release, the annual Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade is coming on Saturday, December 10. The release says that, typically, the parade sees creative floats ranging from golf carts and ATVs, to marching and...
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
WBBJ
UT Gardens Jackson continues annual amaryllis sale Tuesday
JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking for some color to brighten those gray winter days, or seeking the perfect gift for the floral fanatic in your life, you may be in luck this week. UT Gardens – Jackson is hosting the second part of their annual amaryllis sale...
WBBJ
Authorities respond to early morning house fire in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — A house fire breaks out in Gibson County. Around 3 a.m. Monday, a house fire broke out at a home on Concord Cades Road in Trenton. The house was a total loss, but fortunately nobody was injured. A nearby neighbor saw the fire and contacted the...
WBBJ
2 Recreation and Parks employees elected to represent Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local Recreation and Parks employees have been elected by their peers to represent the City of Jackson. A news release states Whitney Billingsley and Christi David have been named Ethnic Minority Intersection Chair and West District Chair-elect, respectively, for the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA).
WBBJ
Man arrested for aggravated robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been taken into custody for aggravated robbery. The police department says that on Saturday, November 19, a man entered the State Finance on South Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The department says he demanded money from employees at...
