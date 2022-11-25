Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Fuell makes e-bikes, but this is better
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Created by moto designer Eric Buell (as in, Buell motorcycles), the Fuell Fllow e-moto concept makes their e-bike brand a little lot more exciting. No, it doesn’t have pedals. No, it’s not a bike. Just click away now if that bothers you.
insideevs.com
The Swytch Conversion Kit Turns Any Bike Into An E-Bike In Minutes
We’ve talked about a number of e-bike conversion kits recently, and it’s clear to see why these kits are a sensible gateway drug into the wonderful world of e-bikes, especially for those not yet willing to commit to the sometimes hefty cost of a new electric bicycle. This new electric kit called the Swytch is perhaps one of the more straightforward and reliable ways of transforming a standard bike into an e-bike.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
This conversion kit transforms your bike into an e-bike in 30 seconds!
As days pass by, sustainability is increasingly gaining importance for consumers. Environment-friendly products are gaining wide popularity amongst buyers, and the transport industry is one of the foremost affected by this purchase behavior. E-bikes are steadily becoming a top choice of transport, as they cause less pollution and are more affordable than cars and motorbikes.
RideApart
For The Kids: Yotsuba’s New Meow And Woof Electric Dirt Bikes
Getting their kids on two wheels is indeed the wish of many two-wheeler-loving parents out there. Luckily, in this day and age, electrification has given birth to a lot of motorcycles designed specifically to get the little ones going on two wheels. We’ve seen it in the likes of the KTM SX-E 3 and Husqvarna 16eDrive, however, these top-shelf, kid-focused two-wheelers are super expensive.
RideApart
Schuberth Introduces New E2 Modular Adventure Helmet
Schuberth made its entry into the adventure helmet market in 2015 by introducing the modular E1, which was derived from the C3 Pro and is available in an off-road version with a removable peak. The E2 has just been introduced as the E1's replacement for the 2023 model year. Similar to the E1, it blends the well-known modular system of Schuberth with aesthetic elements from touring and adventure helmets.
Bikerumor
Soma adds Cletus aero handlebar extensions that double as accessory mounts
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Soma’s Highway One road handlebar and shapely Clarence “flat” bar are getting new add-on extensions that give you new hand positions…or just another place to mount accessories. Sold only as a bundle...
Engine Pro E-Bike Is an Inexpensive Way to Glide Through Snow and Easily Fits in Your Car
The Engine Pro E-Bike is a great bike to get you through your winter biking needs. And it fits in your car. The post Engine Pro E-Bike Is an Inexpensive Way to Glide Through Snow and Easily Fits in Your Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
International Business Times
How Hiboy's Lineup of Best eBikes and eScooters Are Every Commuter's Dream
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
dirtwheelsmag.com
2023 SEGWAY VILLAIN SX 10
For 2023 Segway is bringing three different versions of the Villain sport UTV to U.S. dealerships. Two will be standard 64-inch wide models and one will be a wider 72-inch version. The chassis is going to be utilizing a standard dual A-arm front and trailing arm style rear suspension. The...
