Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

NORFOLK, VA. — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
City holds vigil, honors 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Hundreds gathered Monday in Virginia’s second-largest city to honor six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart, with the state's governor pledging to confront a “mental health and a behavioral health crisis.”. Chesapeake's candlelight vigil paid tribute to a diverse group of...
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when the shooting happened. The gunfire caused the sedan to travel off the road, where it hit a fire hydrant. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/1-dead-following-shooting-in-hampton/. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was...
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket

A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
