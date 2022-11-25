Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
NORFOLK, VA. — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"
A survivor of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting tells News 3 she just started working at Walmart about five days before the incident.
City holds vigil, honors 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Hundreds gathered Monday in Virginia’s second-largest city to honor six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart, with the state's governor pledging to confront a “mental health and a behavioral health crisis.”. Chesapeake's candlelight vigil paid tribute to a diverse group of...
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, VA. — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
Black pastors group holds vigil for Walmart shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Five days have passed since Lorenzo Gamble was killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. His mother, Linda Gamble, hasn't been able to do much of anything, including eat, because she misses him so much. “It's been really hard because I never,...
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when the shooting happened. The gunfire caused the sedan to travel off the road, where it hit a fire hydrant. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/1-dead-following-shooting-in-hampton/. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was...
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket
A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Victims identified, 16-year-old among 6 people killed in Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
The City of Chesapeake has now confirmed the identities of those killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart on Sam's Circle last night.
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
Long Live Fernando | Police identified 16-year-old killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee.
Memorial service for Devin Chandler, victim of UVA shooting, to be held this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A mourning community, family, and friends will be gathering this weekend to remember Devin Chandler, a UVA student-athlete who lost his life in the tragedy at UVA. Chandler, 20 years old, was shot and killed during the shooting on UVA grounds on Sunday, Nov. 13, as...
