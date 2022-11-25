Like all Americans, our best wishes are with Floridians who continue to grapple with the tragic destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Beyond the human cost, the number of insurance claims filed continues to rise, topping more than 622,000 claims reported as of last week, and estimated insured losses stand at more than $8.7 billion, according to our colleagues at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. By some estimates, Hurricane Ian is projected to cause more than $67 billion in insured losses. Without question, Florida's property and casualty insurance market will take several years to recover.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO