USDA Rule: Increasing Crop Insurance Flexibility for Sugar Beets
WASHINGTON , Nov. 26 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Federal Crop Insurance Corporation has issued a rule (7 CFR Part 457), published in the. , entitled "Increasing Crop Insurance Flexibility for. Sugar Beets. ." The rule was issued by Manager. . DATES: Effective date:. November 28, 2022. . Comment...
New Agricultural Insurance Research Reported from Universitas Padjadjaran (An Estimated Analysis of Willingness to Wait Time to Pay Rice Agricultural Insurance Premiums Using Cox’s Proportional Hazards Model): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in agricultural insurance. According to news originating from the Universitas Padjadjaran by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “In this paper, we determined the factors that affect the waiting time of rice farmers’ willingness to pay the premium for the Rice Farming Insurance Program (RFIP) using survival analysis.”
Women’s Farm Risk Management Series planned
GREENVILLE — Annie’s Project is a program for women in agriculture, agribusiness, farming, or farm wives. In this series we will cover the five areas of risk management which are:. * Financial risk- basic financial documentation, interpreting financial statements, enterprise analysis,. USDA. programs, and record keeping systems. *...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Health insurance Promise of better benefits for less is bad math
I’ve long avoided using the adage “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too” because I don’t like cake — pie is everything a dessert should be — but there are few other catchy ways to describe what happens when someone tries to attain two mutually exclusive goals at the same time.
IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-59 on Insured and Self-Insured Health Plans Adjusted Applicable Dollar Amount For Fee
This notice provides the adjusted applicable dollar amount to be multiplied by the average number of covered lives for purposes of calculating the fee imposed by sections 4375 and 4376 of the Internal Revenue Code for policy years and plan years that end on or after. October 1, 2022. ,...
Important insurance lessons from Hurricane Ian as losses near $9B
Like all Americans, our best wishes are with Floridians who continue to grapple with the tragic destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Beyond the human cost, the number of insurance claims filed continues to rise, topping more than 622,000 claims reported as of last week, and estimated insured losses stand at more than $8.7 billion, according to our colleagues at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. By some estimates, Hurricane Ian is projected to cause more than $67 billion in insured losses. Without question, Florida's property and casualty insurance market will take several years to recover.
Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract
Vermont’s special contract governing Medicare payments will continue for at least one more year and likely two, as a new multi-state all-payer agreement is negotiated at the federal level. The Green Mountain Care Board on Monday unanimously approved an extension of the state’s 2016 agreement with the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, a move already endorsed…
Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits
Quad-City Times (Davenport, IA) Agriculture has come a long way since the Rural Electrification Act led the way to powering up farms more than 80 years ago. Today virtually every farm in America is fully supplied with electricity. When the grid is down, however, work still must get done. Fortunately,...
Once dominated by behemoths, Louisiana insurance increasingly provided by unproven carriers
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 27—Once upon a time, most Louisianans insured their homes with a traditional behemoth, a giant of the industry, like. homeowners now buy their insurance from small, undercapitalized and often unproven companies that lack the huge reserves to protect them when catastrophe strikes. In...
End of the line: Why some New Mexicans may no longer qualify for Medicaid next year
65, received a letter in August warning him he may lose his Medicaid coverage once the federally designated COVID-19 crisis ends. Once a federal infusion of funds runs out, New Mexico Medicaid enrollees will once again have to renew their coverage annually — a requirement suspended during the crisis. (
Obamacare subsidy can save residents money [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Nov. 27—The hefty subsidies, created during the COVID-19 pandemic when millions of Americans were losing their jobs, were set to expire at the end of this year resulting in big spikes in monthly health care costs for middle-and low-income households. Hawaii. residents who need health insurance...
Wildfire RISK Will insurance companies opt to leave Colorado?
The increasing risk of wildfires in Colorado is driving insurance carriers to raise premiums on homeowners’ policies — if they decide to insure them at all — and now the state’s insurance chief is suggesting a publicly funded pool of money be established to provide property insurance for those who can’t find it in the open market.
Risk & Insurance Management Society Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0019-0001, was sent...
Battered by hurricanes and lagging federal aid, Louisiana city is making a comeback
LAKE CHARLES — In this city's hurricane-battered downtown, two years after storms Laura and Delta, some storefronts remain boarded up, others keep limited hours. The fate of the city's largest office tower, an empty patchwork of boarded-up windows, is still unclear. The sidewalks, for the most part, sit empty.
OMB moves DOL ESG rule, as backlash builds
The environmental, social and governance movement’s noble intentions are running into stiff resistance with growing backlash while a Department of Labor rule moves ahead that would allow limited ESG goals in investing. The DOL proposed ESG rules during the Trump administration that would require retirement fund advisors to put...
