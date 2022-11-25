ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

New Agricultural Insurance Research Reported from Universitas Padjadjaran (An Estimated Analysis of Willingness to Wait Time to Pay Rice Agricultural Insurance Premiums Using Cox’s Proportional Hazards Model): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance

-- Researchers detail new data in agricultural insurance. According to news originating from the Universitas Padjadjaran by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “In this paper, we determined the factors that affect the waiting time of rice farmers’ willingness to pay the premium for the Rice Farming Insurance Program (RFIP) using survival analysis.”
Women’s Farm Risk Management Series planned

GREENVILLE — Annie’s Project is a program for women in agriculture, agribusiness, farming, or farm wives. In this series we will cover the five areas of risk management which are:. * Financial risk- basic financial documentation, interpreting financial statements, enterprise analysis,. USDA. programs, and record keeping systems. *...
GREENVILLE, OH
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Important insurance lessons from Hurricane Ian as losses near $9B

Like all Americans, our best wishes are with Floridians who continue to grapple with the tragic destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Beyond the human cost, the number of insurance claims filed continues to rise, topping more than 622,000 claims reported as of last week, and estimated insured losses stand at more than $8.7 billion, according to our colleagues at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. By some estimates, Hurricane Ian is projected to cause more than $67 billion in insured losses. Without question, Florida's property and casualty insurance market will take several years to recover.
FLORIDA STATE
Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract

Vermont’s special contract governing Medicare payments will continue for at least one more year and likely two, as a new multi-state all-payer agreement is negotiated at the federal level. The Green Mountain Care Board on Monday unanimously approved an extension of the state’s 2016 agreement with the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, a move already endorsed…
VERMONT STATE
Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits

Quad-City Times (Davenport, IA) Agriculture has come a long way since the Rural Electrification Act led the way to powering up farms more than 80 years ago. Today virtually every farm in America is fully supplied with electricity. When the grid is down, however, work still must get done. Fortunately,...
DAVENPORT, IA
Wildfire RISK Will insurance companies opt to leave Colorado?

The increasing risk of wildfires in Colorado is driving insurance carriers to raise premiums on homeowners’ policies — if they decide to insure them at all — and now the state’s insurance chief is suggesting a publicly funded pool of money be established to provide property insurance for those who can’t find it in the open market.
COLORADO STATE
Risk & Insurance Management Society Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.

TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0019-0001, was sent...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
OMB moves DOL ESG rule, as backlash builds

The environmental, social and governance movement’s noble intentions are running into stiff resistance with growing backlash while a Department of Labor rule moves ahead that would allow limited ESG goals in investing. The DOL proposed ESG rules during the Trump administration that would require retirement fund advisors to put...
MISSOURI STATE
