Louisiana State

WALA-TV FOX10

Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head

DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
DESTIN, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
WEAR

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

