Read full article on original website
Related
Passenger From Louisiana Rescued From Plane Stuck in Power Lines [VIDEO]
What a scary thing to see. A small plane hit a tower and power lines in Maryland late Sunday night and two passengers had to be rescued from the plane. Many watched this bizarre incident unfold on social media and we can now report that one of the passengers rescued from the plane early Monday morning was from Louisiana.
'Miracle': Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water
Carnival Cruise Line said the man was at a bar on the ship Wednesday at 11 p.m. and went to use the restroom. His sister reported him missing the next day.
wbrz.com
Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods
FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.
'Truly a miracle' Missing Carnival Valor passenger found alive after 15 hours in Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS — A missing passenger who went overboard from the Carnival Valor was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after spending at least 15 hours in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Carnival Cruise Line tells WWL-TV that the 28-year-old man was reported missing around noon on...
UPDATE: Two young girls, dog found safe in Louisiana
Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are currently searching for two girls who went missing along with their golden retriever
brproud.com
Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
Florida man killed after crash in Louisiana
Louisiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that took the life of of 27-year-old Dimitrius Titone of Tampa, Florida.
WALA-TV FOX10
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head
DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on Yellowstone, 1883?
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883. I'm guessing you already figured out Louisiana's...
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
Severe Weather a Concern for All of Louisiana This Week
Almost the entire state of Louisiana will be under a threat for severe weather this week. Here's how that forecast will impact your plans.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
NOLA.com
Once dominated by behemoths, Louisiana insurance increasingly provided by unproven carriers
Once upon a time, most Louisianans insured their homes with a traditional behemoth, a giant of the industry, like State Farm, Allstate, Farmers or USAA. No more. Today, a sizable share of Louisiana homeowners now buy their insurance from small, undercapitalized and often unproven companies that lack the huge reserves to protect them when catastrophe strikes.
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
WEAR
Texas man dies after accident on pontoon boat slide at Crab Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old Texas man died at Crab Island Wednesday after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and hitting his head, according to the sheriff's office. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. "Family members say the 63-year old...
listenupyall.com
A Louisiana based and set film, kicks off the Hallmark Christmas movie season
Baton Rouge – Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies are getting an added spice of Louisiana holiday traditions this year with “My Southern Family Christmas.” Ascension Parish native and filmmaker Daniel Lewis said it’s a sweet film about a family that was set and filmed in Sorrento.
Comments / 3