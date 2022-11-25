ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Wrestling: Top-ranked state standouts Griffin Empey, Chance Suddeth look to lead Stoughton

By Jack Miller Sports reporter
stoughtonnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stoughtonnews.com

Boys basketball: Stoughton opens up season with win over McFarland

The Stoughton boys basketball team opened up its season with a 61-48 nonconference win over McFarland on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stoughton High School. Junior guard Ty Fernholz finished with a team-high 17 points for the Vikings. Sophomore guard Jay Johnson and sophomore forward Carter Sullivan both added nine points in the win.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Clarence “Chink” Osland

Clarence “Chink” Osland, age 100, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Stoughton Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on Oct. 7, 1922, the son of Alfred and Sena Osland. Chink lived his entire life in Stoughton. He graduated from...
STOUGHTON, WI
WFRV Local 5

New Badgers coach Fickell begins by reaching out to players

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent much of his first day on the job speaking to his new players, knowing many of them had hoped this search would have a different outcome. His message to them was sympathetic but direct. “Change is inevitable,” Fickell said Monday during a welcome event before his […]
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Center for the Arts performing ‘Rudolph Jr.’ Dec. 2-3

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. You know Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. There is no doubt you know the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph. That is the challenge that Stoughton Center for the Arts took on when they selected their 2022 Holiday Show - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr., based on the beloved 1964 holiday perennial. The family friendly show runs an hour and twenty five minutes with a brief intermission, with performances set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are available at stoughtonholidayshow.com.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Michael John Martin

Michael John Martin, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022 at the age of 70. Mike, as everyone knew him, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 13, 1952 to John and Kathleen Martin, with whom he is now reunited. He is survived by his two sisters,...
STOUGHTON, WI
veronapress.com

Girls basketball: Verona falls to Notre Dame in battle of state No. 1s

See bottom of page for full photo gallery. Lessons are best learnt in losses. The Verona girls basketball team had some teachable moments during its 79-57 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the second annual KM Thanksgiving Classic at Kettle Moraine High School. The game featured the...
VERONA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Community Calendar

Stoughton Utilities Holiday Donation Drive runs through Dec. 3. Stoughton Utilities is getting into the holiday spirit and giving back to the community, hosting a food pantry drive through Dec. 3 at the utility office. Customers who donate non-perishable food items will receive a strand of energy efficient LED holiday lights.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Eugene “Gene” Ring

Eugene “Gene” Robert Ring, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Skaalen Retirement Services in Stoughton, Wisconsin. He was born on Oct. 28, 1939, in Madison, the son of Conrad and Gladys (Wendt) Ring. Growing up on a farm, Gene learned hard work...
STOUGHTON, WI
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
DARLINGTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy