Wrestling: Top-ranked state standouts Griffin Empey, Chance Suddeth look to lead Stoughton

stoughtonnews.com
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs pick up first win of season at Warbirds Tournament
See bottom of page for full photo gallery. The Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op lost its season opener to Arrowhead 7-1 on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Mandt Hockey Arena in Stoughton. “We were short a few players for the game due to an illness sweeping through the locker room,” Icebergs...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys basketball: Stoughton opens up season with win over McFarland
The Stoughton boys basketball team opened up its season with a 61-48 nonconference win over McFarland on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stoughton High School. Junior guard Ty Fernholz finished with a team-high 17 points for the Vikings. Sophomore guard Jay Johnson and sophomore forward Carter Sullivan both added nine points in the win.
stoughtonnews.com
Clarence “Chink” Osland
Clarence “Chink” Osland, age 100, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Stoughton Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on Oct. 7, 1922, the son of Alfred and Sena Osland. Chink lived his entire life in Stoughton. He graduated from...
New Badgers coach Fickell begins by reaching out to players
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent much of his first day on the job speaking to his new players, knowing many of them had hoped this search would have a different outcome. His message to them was sympathetic but direct. “Change is inevitable,” Fickell said Monday during a welcome event before his […]
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin WR, reveals B1G West transfer commitment
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin Badger, has made his decision to become a Minnesota Golden Badger. Allen is a young a wide receiver who played for Wisconsin for the past two seasons. He was a 4-star recruit out of Ohio coming out of high school and played two games for the...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Center for the Arts performing ‘Rudolph Jr.’ Dec. 2-3
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. You know Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. There is no doubt you know the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph. That is the challenge that Stoughton Center for the Arts took on when they selected their 2022 Holiday Show - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr., based on the beloved 1964 holiday perennial. The family friendly show runs an hour and twenty five minutes with a brief intermission, with performances set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are available at stoughtonholidayshow.com.
stoughtonnews.com
Michael John Martin
Michael John Martin, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022 at the age of 70. Mike, as everyone knew him, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 13, 1952 to John and Kathleen Martin, with whom he is now reunited. He is survived by his two sisters,...
Badgers fans hopeful for 2023 as regular season comes to a close
MADISON, Wis. – With the 2022 Badgers football regular season winding down, fans flocked to Camp Randall to jump around one last time. Even if 2022 didn’t go exactly how Badgers fans hoped, it’s Axe Week, the battle of the border, it’s Minnesota at Wisconsin. “We don’t like them, they don’t like us, that’s pretty much the best way to...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Disastrous final sequence a fitting end to Wisconsin's regular season
MADISON, Wis. — Just as it seemed like the stars were aligning for an incredible story, the University of Wisconsin football team's disappointing regular season came to a humiliating, yet fitting, end. In a season filled with so many baffling moments and poor performances, the offense saved one of...
veronapress.com
Girls basketball: Verona falls to Notre Dame in battle of state No. 1s
See bottom of page for full photo gallery. Lessons are best learnt in losses. The Verona girls basketball team had some teachable moments during its 79-57 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the second annual KM Thanksgiving Classic at Kettle Moraine High School. The game featured the...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin loses commitment from top talent in 2023 class following hiring of Luke Fickell
Less than an hour after Luke Fickell was named the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, the team faces the fallout of players like 3-star offensive tackle Christopher Terek. On Sunday, Terek took to his Twitter page to announce his decommitment from Wisconsin and make a hard commitment to Notre Dame.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change
The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Community Calendar
Stoughton Utilities Holiday Donation Drive runs through Dec. 3. Stoughton Utilities is getting into the holiday spirit and giving back to the community, hosting a food pantry drive through Dec. 3 at the utility office. Customers who donate non-perishable food items will receive a strand of energy efficient LED holiday lights.
nbc15.com
UW earns No. 1 seed, will face Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and the reigning champs will take on Quinnipiac in the first round. Wisconsin volleyball earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, after finishing the regular season on a 18-match win streak, and 19-1 in Big Ten play.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig sends cryptic tweet following reports surrounding Wisconsin's HC vacancy
Nick Herbig clearly has some feelings about the recent speculation surrounding Wisconsin’s next potential head coach. The standout Badger linebacker sent out a tweet Sunday that just read “LMAOOOOOO!” following the news that Wisconsin was likely pushing towards hiring Luke Fickell as the next head coach. Though...
stoughtonnews.com
Eugene “Gene” Ring
Eugene “Gene” Robert Ring, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Skaalen Retirement Services in Stoughton, Wisconsin. He was born on Oct. 28, 1939, in Madison, the son of Conrad and Gladys (Wendt) Ring. Growing up on a farm, Gene learned hard work...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
Watch: Luke Fickell Arrives In Wisconsin, Makes First Statement As Badgers' Head Coach
The winningest coach in UC history wasted little time taking over at Wisconsin following the end of UC's AAC Title chances.
