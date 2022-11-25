EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting The Profane Hour for the Arts, a lecture series with Gay Bechtelheimer, on December 1, 2022 at 6 PM. The lecture will “expound on current work that is created in reaction to controversial elements of society and how art is a vehicle for protest in the context of history, past and present.”

EL DORADO, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO