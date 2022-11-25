Read full article on original website
Lawsuit blaming Marshall fire on Xcel Energy can continue
A lawsuit that claims the Marshall fire, the state’s most destructive wildfire, was started by power lines maintained by Xcel Energy can continue, a district judge ruled last week. First Judicial District Judge Christopher Zenisek denied a motion filed by Xcel to dismiss the lawsuit, saying in his order...
Broomfield City Council to hold 1st reading on proposed gun laws
Broomfield City Council is set to hold a first reading Tuesday on its proposed gun ordinances. The first reading comes after two executive sessions and two study sessions were held over the past few months to discuss the legality and implications of the proposed laws. Dozens of community members have...
Dog adoptions slow at Humane Society of Boulder Valley
Dozens of dogs are waiting for an unusually long time to get adopted from the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, said Jan McHugh-Smith, the organization’s CEO. “We’ve seen a real slow down in our dog adoptions,” she said. “Most shelters in Colorado are actually very full of dogs right now — we’ve seen an increase in people relinquishing dogs.”
Citizens weigh in on potential gun restrictions in Broomfield
With Broomfield City Council poised to consider passage of local gun ordinances, residents shared concerns that firearm restrictions could negatively impact law-abiding citizens. City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading for proposed gun ordinances on Tuesday, which follows two earlier executive sessions and study sessions to examine legalities...
Winter weather to return on Tuesday
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Front Range area including Boulder and Broomfield counties. The advisory begins at 2 a.m. Tuesday until 2 p.m. The National Weather Service expects snow accumulations to reach between 2-5 inches, with higher amounts closer to the foothills. Commutes could be impacted...
Sustainable Broomfield names new executive director
The Sustainable Broomfield organization has named its new executive director, Ronald Reeves, the group announced in a newsletter issued Wednesday. Reeves penned a letter to the community, which thanked the organization for the opportunity. “As we continue to push the mission of Sustainable Broomfield, I ask for your continued support,...
Small Business Saturday boosts sales for local operators
Following a boon on Black Friday, local retailers in Broomfield experienced another uptick in sales on Small Business Saturday as the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping season hit full steam this weekend. After more than three decades in business at the FlatIrons Crossing Mall, Alpaca World owner Jay Peller said the Saturday...
Sibshops inspires mother to bring parents together in Broomfield
Bal Swan Children’s Center workshops have inspired a local mother to bring together parents of children who have special needs. Randi Cummings is a single mother of two children, one of whom has special needs. Cummings says it’s essential to bring together families like hers, and she aims to start a parents group to do just that.
