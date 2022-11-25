Read full article on original website
Fentanyl Vaccine Breakthrough – Potential “Game Changer” for Opioid Epidemic
Study suggests new vaccine could prevent deadly opioid from entering the brain. A new vaccine has been developed that targets the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug’s “high.” The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation’s opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse. The vaccine was developed by a research team led by the University of Houston.
scitechdaily.com
Autism Breakthrough: New Treatment Significantly Improves Social Skills and Brain Function
The treatment caused neurological changes, including a decrease in inflammation and an increase in functionality, according to the researchers. A recent Tel Aviv University study found that pressure chamber therapy greatly improved social skills and the condition of the autistic brain. The research was carried out on autism animal models. The researchers discovered changes in the brain, including a decrease in neuroinflammation, which has been linked to autism. Furthermore, the social functioning of the animal models treated in the pressure chamber improved significantly. The success of the research has significant implications for the applicability and understanding of pressure chamber therapy as a treatment for autism.
contagionlive.com
Rise in Pediatric COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Investigators looked at COVID-19 related hospitalizations in infants less than 6 months old who were unable to be vaccinated. The researchers used population-based surveillance for lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations. The United States is facing a critical pediatric health event–increasing infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in children due to COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial...
contagionlive.com
CDC Outlines Best Practices for Priorix for MMR Vaccination
Priorix and M-M-R II are fully interchangeable vaccines to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said. GSK's Priorix, a new measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) combination vaccine, can be used as an additional option to prevent MMR, according to a paper published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
Cannabis Users At Higher Risk Of Amputation & Opioid Use After This Surgery, New Study Reveals
The therapeutic effects of cannabis are indisputable, and a number of scientific studies confirming that is on the rise. However, a growing body of researchers is investigating the negative impacts marijuana has on overall human health. Building on the previous study presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020 (sic) annual meeting suggested...
The Three Pillars of Effective Ketamine Mental Health Treatment
Americans spent $225 billion on mental health treatments and services in 2019, but nearly half the people using antidepressants recorded a relapse in symptoms. During that time, ketamine has become an increasingly popular and effective breakthrough mental health treatment.The first clinical studies of ketamine as human anesthesia were published in 1966. Ketamine produced profound analgesic effects, but it could not avoid negative stigmas towards psychedelics created by the War on Drugs. In 1970 psychedelics were classified as a Schedule I substance through the US Controlled Substances Act, which significantly hindered ketamine clinical research and treatments.
psychologytoday.com
Cannabis May Benefit the Middle-Aged Brain
Regular, daily cannabis use in older adults, particularly after retirement, has quadrupled. Cannabis affects human brains differentially across the lifespan. Younger brains are vulnerable while older brains may benefit from daily use. Cannabis consumption was associated with age-related improvement in brain connectivity, particularly between the hippocampus and cerebellum. Cannabis users...
MedicalXpress
Study finds positive media coverage of cannabis studies regardless of therapeutic effect
In cannabis trials against pain, people who take placebos report feeling largely the same level of pain relief as those who consume the active cannabinoid substance. Still, these studies receive significant media coverage regardless of the clinical outcome, report researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in a study published in JAMA Network Open.
MedicalXpress
Strategies to quit smoking
Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., and a listed risk factor for numerous diseases. "I think the reasons for quitting are primarily to avoid the adverse health effects, live longer and live better," says Dr. J. Taylor Hays, director of the Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center.
Researchers have discovered a way to produce cocaine from a tobacco plant
Researchers have discovered a way to get a harmless plant to churn out cocaine. Using genetic modification, they reprogrammed a relative of a tobacco plant to produce cocaine in its leaves. The breakthrough could lead to a way to produce chemically similar compounds for medicinal purposes. Cocaine is a naturally...
MedicalXpress
Menopause meets politics: Where governments fail in women's health
Professor Sue Davis, AO, is a pioneer and leading expert in women's health in Australia, which is why she has the letters after her name—an Officer of the Order of Australia, awarded last year. Her many achievements as an endocrinologist (hormonal medicine) and specialist in menopause are listed here;...
New COVID Variant XBB Is Gaining Ground Among Americans
MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – U.S. health officials are tracking a new COVID variant that's a combination of two earlier Omicron subvariants. Known as XBB, this latest subvariant now represents 3.1% of new COVID cases throughout the U.S. and 5% of cases in the Northeast. Based on...
WTKR
Best Adderall Alternatives - Strongest OTC ADHD Medication
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR. Are you searching for Adderall alternatives to boost cognitive performance, without the harmful adverse consequences?. There's no shortage of people on that search. About 2.5 million people use Adderall within...
Troubling trend: Move over cigarettes and vape pens, teens are reaching for a new form of nicotine
BOSTON -- Last August, the Food and Drug Administration issued a Warning Letter to the manufacturer of KraveNic nicotine gummies and shortly thereafter those unauthorized tobacco products were pulled from the market. End of story for nicotine gummies. At least for now. But not for other oral nicotine formulations. From...
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression By 42%, Study Says
Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more and more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions are available and...
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
Medical News Today
Alcohol and sleepiness: Possible links
Alcohol can have a sedative effect and cause a person to fall asleep more quickly than usual. However, consuming alcohol can also cause sleep disruption and other adverse effects on people’s health. In this article, we explore the sedative effects of alcohol and ways to avoid this from occurring....
earth.com
Mindfulness may be as effective as drugs for treating anxiety
Mindfulness is a form of meditation which emphasizes focusing only on what is happening in the present moment and dismissing intrusive thoughts. Sessions often start with breathing exercises and continue with full “body scans” – thinking about each part of the body systematically, from head to toe. If during these process various thoughts intrude, participants are asked to briefly acknowledge them, but then dismiss them.
