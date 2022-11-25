Read full article on original website
Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold
(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
Radio Iowa
Half of Iowa forecast to see snow return
Forecasters say wintery weather will return to Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday and it’ll mean slow-going for traffic with two-to-four inches of snow possible along with a light glazing of ice. Meteorologist Brad Small, at the National Weather Service, says a Winter Weather Advisory is posted from 6...
superhits1027.com
Iowa & Minnesota Road Conditions
For IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS from 511ia.org CLICK HERE. For MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS from 511mn.org CLICK HERE.
KIMT
What we're tracking: Snow is likely on Tuesday
A storm system is developing over the Central Rockies and will move into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will spread snow and rain across the region, with most of the snow falling in our neck of the woods. Snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning, and will continue through the evening, tapering off to flurries for Tuesday Night and Wednesday. Here's what you should know regarding timing, totals, and impacts.
Weather Why: Lake Effect Snow
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lake effect snow is a pretty rare phenomenon in central Iowa, and when it does happen it’s usually pretty minimal. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how lake effect snow forms and why it’s uncommon in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Iowa DOT hiring plow drivers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary workers to keep highways and streets free of snow, and safe for drivers. The DOT says with more than 1,000 full time road crews covering the entire state, there isn’t enough current staff to help clear the thousands of miles of roads.
ktvo.com
Iowa and Missouri gasoline prices continue downward trend
Iowa-Missouri — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week. On Monday, prices at the pump are averaging $3.25 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 27.5 cents per gallon lower than a month...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, November 28
A Winter Weather Advisory has been called for Plymouth and 6 other northwest Iowa counties for Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Sioux Falls, says the snow will begin early Tuesday…. The morning commute could be a bit messy in Plymouth County, with a bit of ice mixed...
travelwithsara.com
The Best Things To Do In Fort Dodge, Iowa
The best things to do in Fort Dodge, Iowa, are at your fingertips. Fort Dodge has a fantastic art scene, and incredible food experiences. When I wrote the book 100 Things To Do In Iowa Before You Die, I knew Fort Dodge deserved to be mentioned several times. Some of these places are featured in the book, and some are not. These are some of the best things to do in Fort Dodge. Go and visit; you will not be disappointed in what you find in this North-Central Iowa town.
KCCI.com
Polk County residents have more time to apply for emergency rental assistance
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County residents now have more time to apply for emergency rental assistance. IMPACT Community Action Partnership is allowing people to apply for federal pandemic-era relief until Dec. 5. You can find more information here. The application deadline was originally on Sunday.
kwbg.com
Joyce Colleen Boehm
Joyce Colleen (Barquist) Boehm, 91, passed away on November 27, 2022. She resided at Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone, Iowa. Joyce was born on January 4, 1931, daughter of Floyd Warren and Hazel Bernice (Bailey) Barquist. She was baptized at Swedish Lutheran Church, Stratford, Iowa. Joyce was confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church, Boone, Iowa in May 1945. She graduated from Boone High School in 1948, attended Drake University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1952. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
KIMT
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
KIMT
Iowa Attorney General urges caution on Giving Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa – Attorney General Tom Miller is encouraging Iowans to be careful is they plan to donate on Giving Tuesday,. Designated as the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, it has become a popular time for many to make charitable contributions to local and national organizations, charities, and causes. The Giving Tuesday organization reported 35 million adults contributed $2.7 billion in 2021.
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
multifamilybiz.com
BAM Capital Acquires 434-Unit Autumn Ridge Apartment Community Located in Fast Growing Des Moines Submarket of Waukee
DES MOINES, IA - Indianapolis, Indiana-based multifamily syndication company BAM Capital is announced its recent acquisition for the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III: Autumn Ridge. Autumn Ridge is a 434-unit institutional quality, garden-style apartment community that was developed in 2017 and 2019. It is located in Waukee, Iowa,...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
KGLO News
Iowa House District 59 recount underway
MASON CITY — The recount of the Mason City-based Iowa House District 59 race is underway. Incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman won that race by a 6328-to-5589 margin over Republican Doug Campbell, but Campbell filed for a recount despite the 739-vote margin. Campbell had posted on Facebook that he was...
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
