The Hollywood Reporter

Controversial Punk Rocker GG Allin Getting Biopic From ‘Lords of Chaos’ Filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund

Notorious punk rocker GG Allin is getting the biopic treatment. Jonas Åkerlund, the music video director behind heavy metal thriller Lords of Chaos, will helm the feature, titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die., which will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group.More from The Hollywood ReporterMesfin Fekadu Named Senior Editor of The Hollywood Reporter's Music CoverageJennifer Lopez Reflects on "Painful" Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for 'This Is Me ... Now'BET Soul Train Awards: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige Among Top Winners The producers have acquired Allin’s life and music rights,...
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How She Really Feels About All Those Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Headlines

Lily-Rose Depp has kept quiet about her dad Johnny Depp's headline-making divorce from actress Amber Heard and its subsequent, much-publicized trial — until now. In her December 2022/January 2023 cover story for Elle magazine, Lily-Rose told the publication that "when it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Nick Cannon Says He Thinks He’s Done Having Kids

Nick Cannon says he thinks he's done having children for the foreseeable future. On Nov. 17, Nick was in attendance at Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event at Academy L.A. in Los Angeles. While on the red carpet, the rapper-TV show host was asked about his growing family of over 10 kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hilary Duff Slams ‘Heartless Money Grab’ Tell-All Aaron Carter Memoir

Hilary Duff slammed the publishers behind Aaron Carter's forthcoming tell-all memoir, which is slated for release following the pop star's death despite the project having been unfinished. Duff, who dated Carter for about three years in the early 2000s, criticized Ballast Books for their plans to release his unfinished memoir.
Paramore Fan With Disability Shares Emotional Account of Singing ‘Misery Business’ Onstage With Band

As many fans are now aware, have returned "Misery Business" to their sets on this tour after previously removing it. With the group currently out on tour, they've also invited fans to the stage to sing along on the track, often making the fans' days in the process. That was the case for 23-year-old actress and artist Macayla Smith, also a person with a disability, who recently joined the band's Atlanta performance at the Tabernacle, then shared what that special moment meant to her via social media.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT

After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Woman Furious After Already-Married Friend Plans Bachelorette Party Same Weekend as Her 30th Birthday

On Reddit, a woman whose friend scheduled her bachelorette party the very same day as the woman's 30th birthday is now considering not attending her friend's wedding. "In September I decided to tell my friends to save the weekend of November 19 for a party. They all accepted and I was thrilled," she wrote via Reddit, explaining she was excited to "have a large party" to celebrate the occasion.
JoJo Siwa Slams Candace Cameron Bure for ‘Hurtful’ LGBTQ+ Exclusion With New ‘Faith’-Based Channel

Post-Full House, Candace Cameron Bure has become known for her Christmas-themed movies on Hallmark, but now, she's moving to a much more controversial channel. According to People, Bure told The Wall Street Journal that her new channel, the Great American Family network, will "keep traditional marriage at the core." Bure serves as the chief creative officer for the network.
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal: Report

Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper cashed out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The...
10 Pop Artists Who Were Snubbed by the Grammys Best New Artist Category

GRAMMY nominations are the Super Bowl of stan Twitter, and naturally, fans are voicing their opinions on why their faves should have been nominated. In particular, many artists have been snubbed from the Best New Artist category, one of the main four categories of the awards show. Past winners have included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.
Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown at AMAs

The crowd booed Chris Brown after Kelly Rowland announced he had won the Favorite Male R&B Artist at the American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20). Although the "With You" singer was not in attendance for the event, Brown beat out The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, Giveon and Lucky Daye. When...
