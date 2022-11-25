CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.

