Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Frances Cooper, 62; incomplete
Frances Christine Cooper, 62, of Newport, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Robert Locke, 68; incomplete
Robert Locke, 68, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Hodges, 65; service Dec. 3
Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Hill Sr., 87; incomplete
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Myron Willis, 81; incomplete
Myron Willis, 81, of Atlantic, died Saturday, November 26, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles Marcus, 77; private service
Charles Franklin Marcus (Frank), 77, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. A native of Reidsville, NC, Frank attended UNC Chapel Hill and later served in the US Air Force as a General’s aide in Colorado Springs, CO. He retired from the US Department of Defense as a federal investigator. In 2013, he moved to Morehead City, NC, as he loved all aspects of living on the coast.
carolinacoastonline.com
Geraldine Fischler, 89; service Dec. 10
Geraldine “Jerry” Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at First Methodist Church, Morehead City, with the Rev. E. Powell Osteen, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
carolinacoastonline.com
Bruce Boughton, 79; service Dec. 3
LCDR, Bruce Edward Boughton, US Navy, Retired, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, surrounded by his family. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
carolinacoastonline.com
Boats to get decked out for Maritime Museum Holiday Flotilla
BEAUFORT —Local boaters are getting ready to deck their hulls for a popular Carteret County Christmas tradition. The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen Saturday, Dec. 3 starting around 5:30 p.m. along the Morehead City waterfront and then around 6:15 p.m. along the Beaufort waterfront.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
carolinacoastonline.com
Turtle rehab center founder Jean Beasley gets top state wildlife award
CHEROKEE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) during its November meeting in Cherokee gave Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. The commission annually gives the Quay Award to individuals who...
carolinacoastonline.com
GALLERY: Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament gives big money on Giving Tuesday
MOREHEAD CITY — It seemed appropriate that on Giving Tuesday officials with the Big Rock Blu…
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A very good decision
I adopted a senior cat from the local animal shelter last week. It was one of the best decisions of my life. I am a senior now myself, and did not want to get a kitten (they had plenty of them too) who would need lots more care and direction than a senior cat would.
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
carolinacoastonline.com
County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids
BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts Monday when they received free bicycles and helmets through the Bikes for Kids Foundation. GALLERY: County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids. Third-graders from Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
Five Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
carolinacoastonline.com
Electric cooperative to conduct right-of-way maintenance in Emerald Isle
EMERALD ISLE — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative will conduct right-of-way maintenance along Coast Guard Road and Highway 58 (from Joel Lane to Pier Point Drive) in Emerald Isle beginning Monday, November 28. In a news release, the town said maintenance is scheduled to last for several weeks. “For the safety...
Comments / 0