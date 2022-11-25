ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Frances Cooper, 62; incomplete

Frances Christine Cooper, 62, of Newport, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Robert Locke, 68; incomplete

Robert Locke, 68, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Michael Hodges, 65; service Dec. 3

Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
BEAUFORT, NC
William Hill Sr., 87; incomplete

William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Myron Willis, 81; incomplete

Myron Willis, 81, of Atlantic, died Saturday, November 26, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
ATLANTIC, NC
Charles Marcus, 77; private service

Charles Franklin Marcus (Frank), 77, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. A native of Reidsville, NC, Frank attended UNC Chapel Hill and later served in the US Air Force as a General’s aide in Colorado Springs, CO. He retired from the US Department of Defense as a federal investigator. In 2013, he moved to Morehead City, NC, as he loved all aspects of living on the coast.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Geraldine Fischler, 89; service Dec. 10

Geraldine “Jerry” Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at First Methodist Church, Morehead City, with the Rev. E. Powell Osteen, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27

MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Bruce Boughton, 79; service Dec. 3

LCDR, Bruce Edward Boughton, US Navy, Retired, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, surrounded by his family. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Boats to get decked out for Maritime Museum Holiday Flotilla

BEAUFORT —Local boaters are getting ready to deck their hulls for a popular Carteret County Christmas tradition. The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen Saturday, Dec. 3 starting around 5:30 p.m. along the Morehead City waterfront and then around 6:15 p.m. along the Beaufort waterfront.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Turtle rehab center founder Jean Beasley gets top state wildlife award

CHEROKEE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) during its November meeting in Cherokee gave Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. The commission annually gives the Quay Award to individuals who...
SURF CITY, NC
WITN

Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A very good decision

I adopted a senior cat from the local animal shelter last week. It was one of the best decisions of my life. I am a senior now myself, and did not want to get a kitten (they had plenty of them too) who would need lots more care and direction than a senior cat would.
WBTV

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, NC
County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids

BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts Monday when they received free bicycles and helmets through the Bikes for Kids Foundation. GALLERY: County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids. Third-graders from Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Electric cooperative to conduct right-of-way maintenance in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative will conduct right-of-way maintenance along Coast Guard Road and Highway 58 (from Joel Lane to Pier Point Drive) in Emerald Isle beginning Monday, November 28. In a news release, the town said maintenance is scheduled to last for several weeks. “For the safety...
EMERALD ISLE, NC

