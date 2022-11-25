Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Approves, Old Saybrook Rejects Marijuana Outlet — a Tale of Two Cities and Traffic
It’s a tale of two municipalities. One, Stamford – population 136,300 – is Connecticut’s second-largest city. The other, Old Saybrook – population 10,600 – is among the state’s smallest towns.Subscribe to CT ExaminerFor just $15/year or $5/month you receive full access to CT Examiner’s award-winning nonpartisan state and local news We will never sell your personal information Easy online cancellation Ad-free […]
'What In The World?': East Islip Restaurant's Water Charge Leaves Mom Irked (Poll)
A breakfast outing at a New York restaurant left a sour taste in one mother’s mouth after the eatery charged her a “steep” fee for a cup of water. In a post on the Facebook group Long Island Foodies Monday, Nov. 28, Suffolk County resident Jennifer Marie posted her receipt from an East Islip Dunkin’ Donuts, located on Main Street.
darientimes.com
Power restored after Eversource outage impacts more than 1,400 in Greenwich
GREENWICH — A rainstorm left more than 1,400 people in Greenwich without power for much of Sunday afternoon, according to Eversource. The power company restored service around 5:15 p.m. But at its peak, the outage affected 1,440 households and businesses, or more than 5 percent of total customers in the town.
Pilot Of Small Plane That Crashed After Departing From Westchester Has Greenwich Roots
The pilot of the small plane that crashed into a transmission tower after departing from Westchester County Airport has ties to Fairfield County. The 66-year-old man and woman were rescued after being stranded 100 feet up for seven hours with serious injuries from that plane that crashed into the power tower in Montgomery County, Maryland on Sunday, Nov. 27 after departing from Westchester late in the afternoon.
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
wiltonbulletin.com
L'escale Restaurant will remain open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor hotel
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. L'escale Restaurant, which was set to close at the end of the year, will remain open at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel, Greenwich Hospitality Group announced Monday. The group, which owns and operates the waterfront hotel along with the...
Port Jefferson neighbors address concerns about proposed housing project near toxic plume
Developers say a traffic study was done several years ago when the project was originally proposed for industrial use. That study showed there would be no significant traffic impact.
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
Council considers banning ‘unhealthy’ gas-powered leaf blowers
NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council is considering a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers and looking for ways to ease the potential economic impact on professional landscapers, should it go ahead. With everyone staying home due to the pandemic, “We all became acutely aware of the constant drone of...
trumbulltimes.com
New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites
TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Women Arrested in Domestic Incident
Police on Sunday arrested two New Canaan women and charged them with disorderly conduct. At about 2:59 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to a Summer Street home regarding a dispute between the women, 18 and 34. Following an investigation, each was charged with the misdemeanor offense. It isn’t clear...
westportjournal.com
Recreational pot sales nearly ready to roll … but not in Westport
Since Connecticut approved recreational marijuana over a year ago, the process of licensing and building out the state’s market has been a slow burn. But regulators said last week that approved marijuana businesses are on track to launch retail sales within the next few months — delayed from their original timeline, but in keeping with more recent estimates.
trumbulltimes.com
With rates set to skyrocket, Greenwich is promoting programs that help with heating costs
GREENWICH — With the rising costs of energy a concern to many in Greenwich, the town is reaching out to make sure residents know that several programs can offer help paying electric bills. Eversource Energy has proposed a rate increase that it expects will result in a 48 percent...
theexaminernews.com
Antisemitic Symbol Found in Classroom at White Plains High School
A swastika was found earlier this month drawn on a desk in a classroom at White Plains High School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca and High School Principal Emerly Martinez notified high school families about the incident prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, mentioning that White Plains High School has been designated as a No Place for Hate school since 2017.
Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage
DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
Mid-Hudson News Network
If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again
ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall
A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
Red flags raised up once again on Hylan Boulevard in celebration of Albanian Independence Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You may notice several sets of red flags along Hylan Boulevard this weekend as it commemorates an important day in Albanian culture. Albanian Independence Day, which is held on Nov. 28, commemorates the country’s revolt from the Ottoman Empire in 1912. The event marks the first Albanian parliamentary state.
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
