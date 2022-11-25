ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ctexaminer.com

Stamford Approves, Old Saybrook Rejects Marijuana Outlet — a Tale of Two Cities and Traffic

It's a tale of two municipalities. One, Stamford – population 136,300 – is Connecticut's second-largest city. The other, Old Saybrook – population 10,600 – is among the state's smallest towns.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
darientimes.com

Power restored after Eversource outage impacts more than 1,400 in Greenwich

GREENWICH — A rainstorm left more than 1,400 people in Greenwich without power for much of Sunday afternoon, according to Eversource. The power company restored service around 5:15 p.m. But at its peak, the outage affected 1,440 households and businesses, or more than 5 percent of total customers in the town.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Pilot Of Small Plane That Crashed After Departing From Westchester Has Greenwich Roots

The pilot of the small plane that crashed into a transmission tower after departing from Westchester County Airport has ties to Fairfield County. The 66-year-old man and woman were rescued after being stranded 100 feet up for seven hours with serious injuries from that plane that crashed into the power tower in Montgomery County, Maryland on Sunday, Nov. 27 after departing from Westchester late in the afternoon.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

L'escale Restaurant will remain open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor hotel

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. L'escale Restaurant, which was set to close at the end of the year, will remain open at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel, Greenwich Hospitality Group announced Monday. The group, which owns and operates the waterfront hotel along with the...
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites

TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Women Arrested in Domestic Incident

Police on Sunday arrested two New Canaan women and charged them with disorderly conduct. At about 2:59 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to a Summer Street home regarding a dispute between the women, 18 and 34. Following an investigation, each was charged with the misdemeanor offense. It isn’t clear...
NEW CANAAN, CT
westportjournal.com

Recreational pot sales nearly ready to roll … but not in Westport

Since Connecticut approved recreational marijuana over a year ago, the process of licensing and building out the state’s market has been a slow burn. But regulators said last week that approved marijuana businesses are on track to launch retail sales within the next few months — delayed from their original timeline, but in keeping with more recent estimates.
WESTPORT, CT
theexaminernews.com

Antisemitic Symbol Found in Classroom at White Plains High School

A swastika was found earlier this month drawn on a desk in a classroom at White Plains High School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca and High School Principal Emerly Martinez notified high school families about the incident prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, mentioning that White Plains High School has been designated as a No Place for Hate school since 2017.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
FOX 61

Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage

DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
DANBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall

A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
MAHOPAC, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

