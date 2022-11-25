Read full article on original website
KXLY
Bob Dylan’s ‘regret’ over ‘error in judgment’ in book signing row
Bob Dylan has offered his “deepest regrets” to fans over an “error in judgment” in using a machine to sign copies of his new book. The 81-year-old ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ star was caught up in a furore after $600 limited edition copies of his tome ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’ were advertised as “hand-signed” but were later found to have been autographed using an “autopen” which replicated his scrawl.
KXLY
Mariah Carey’s life is ‘more layered than people realize’
Mariah Carey’s life is “more layered” than people imagine. The 52-year-old singer – who is working on a TV series based on her memoir – believes her route to superstardom has been more complicated than people realize. Mariah – who released her memoir, ‘The Meaning...
KXLY
King Charles worries ‘The Crown’ overshadows his real reign, and more celebrity news
King Charles worried that the start of his reign would be overshadowed by his past, according to a royal expert. Katie Nicholl believes that the 74-year-old monarch was previously concerned about the potentially damaging influence of ‘The Crown’, the hit Netflix series. She explained on Entertainment Tonight: “I...
KXLY
Fatherhood is amazing, says Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum loves the challenge of fatherhood. The 70-year-old actor has sons Charlie, seven, and River, five, with his wife Emilie Livingston, and he’s found fatherhood to be a “fun” experience. Jeff – who married Emilie in 2014 – shared: “It’s amazing, it’s revivifying, and makes my...
KXLY
Adele amazed after Shania Twain is spotted at her show
Adele was amazed to find out Shania Twain had come to see her Las Vegas show. The pop star is currently performing her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and she shared a picture which showed the ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ singer sitting in the audience over the weekend (26.11.22-27.11.22) – and Adele admitted she was glad she didn’t spot her while she was on stage.
KXLY
15 of the most expensive celebrity weddings of all time
When it comes to hosting their wedding celebrations, some celebrities prefer to keep things low-key while others take a "go big or go home" approach. Even for regular folks who aren't in the public eye, there's pressure to ensure everything is just right for the special occasion. So when money's no object—the bar tends to be raised even higher.
KXLY
Kathryn Hahn applies to have her kids’ names changed
Kathryn Hahn and her husband Ethan Sandler have gone to court to change their children’s names. The ‘Bad Moms’ star and her actor husband have filed documents at a court in California in a bid to add their mother’s last name as a second middle name for their 16-year-old son Leonard and their 13-year-old daughter Mae, according to TMZ.com.
KXLY
Nicole Kidman bids $10,000 for Hugh Jackman’s hat
Nicole Kidman bid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s hat. The 54-year-old actor is currently starring in the Broadway production of ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actress Nicole, 55, attended the show on Saturday (26.11.22) where she took part in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and offered up six figures for the signed hat.
KXLY
Mariah Carey wants her kids to have ‘everything’ after her own ‘messed up’ childhood
Mariah Carey wants her kids to have “everything” after her own “messed up” childhood. The 52-year-old pop star – whose track ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has gone on to become the best-selling Christmas single by a female artist since its 1994 release – is mother to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon and explained that the festive time of year just makes her “happy” after enduring such a life “transformation.”
